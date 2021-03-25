The Exaggeration of “Burnout” in America

In the last few years, burnout has become an important keyword for understanding our misery at work and frustration with the rest of our lives. The pandemic only increased burnout’s relevance. But not all forms of burnout are borne equally, and the popularization of the term has both flattened its meaning and diluted its usefulness in addressing the problem with work in America.

By all accounts, frontline workers really are frayed. Nurses, for instance, speak of moral injury from working in impossible conditions, and many have considered quitting. But the burnout conversation often turns frivolous, hyperbolic, and absurd. The Eater article on cooking burnout described roasting a week’s worth of chicken and root vegetables—a kitchen shortcut as old as the home refrigerator—as a solution we need “now more than ever.” In a survey commissioned last year by cannabis dispensary Verilife, 92 percent of respondents said that burnout affects their everyday life. This is a meaningless number, the result of an overly broad survey question. Even so, for fun, can you guess what product nearly four in 10 respondents found effective for dealing with burnout?



Our incessant talk about burnout is an obstacle to ending it.

Paradoxically, our incessant talk about burnout is an obstacle to ending it. The cloud of marketing nonsense obscures the real phenomenon of workers’ exhaustion and despair. The person who is bored of cooking and the nurse who might quit in the middle of a pandemic both claim the label of burnout, but they are not dealing with the same malady. It seems that everyone is burned out, but no one knows precisely what that means. Until we develop a more precise language for talking about burnout, we will never be able to help workers who are on the verge of a breakdown.