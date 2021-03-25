The Exaggeration of “Burnout” in America

I bet you’re burned out after enduring a full year of the Covid-19 pandemic. If you have kids, you’re probably trying to teach them at home, either between work shifts out in the world or while sharing a kitchen-table office with them. You might have had to care for sick family members while somehow avoiding the virus yourself. And if your job is in health care, education, transportation, or retail, then you have likely worked nonstop at great risk for months on end.

But even if you didn’t have to do any of those things, you’re probably still burned out. Are you tired of endless videoconference calls? You might have Zoom burnout. Do you dread making yet another meal at home? Sounds like “cooking burnout,” according to an article on the website Eater. Is your skin “overly sensitive, dry, or dull”? Could be skin burnout. Maybe you’re spent after the first weekend of the NCAA tournament—not playing in it, just watching it. If so, good news: An Austin hydration lounge touts itself as the antidote to March Madness burnout.

In the last few years, burnout has become an important keyword for understanding our misery at work and frustration with the rest of our lives. The pandemic only increased burnout’s relevance. But not all forms of burnout are borne equally, and the popularization of the term has both flattened its meaning and diluted its usefulness in addressing the problem with work in America.