How the Top 0.01 Percent Became America’s Criminal Class

Even the IRS knows this is a bad way to do business, because the result is that it loses more than $380 billion each year in revenue. That’s more than half the Pentagon budget. What’s more, a new study led by two top IRS economists finds that this evasion is skewed even more toward the highest incomes than was previously understood. The researchers concluded that “unreported income as a fraction of true income rises from 7 percent in the bottom 50 percent” in the national income distribution “to more than 20 percent in the top 1 percent.”

Remember the one percent? These are the roughly one million taxpayers in the U.S. with incomes above, roughly, $500,000. They represent only 0.3 percent of the U.S. population, yet they receive nearly one-quarter of the nation’s collective capital and labor income. During the first nine years of the recovery from the Great Recession of 2007–09, they captured 45 percent of all income growth. It’s good to be the one percent.

But in the game of hiding income from the IRS, most one percenters are amateurs. From the vantage point of a high-rolling hedge fund manager, anybody earning less than $10 million resides strictly within the petit bourgeoisie. They might as well be shopkeepers. Oh sure, some cheat here or there, but don’t expect them—or, more to the point, their accountants—to possess intimate familiarity with offshore tax havens.