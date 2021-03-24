How the Top 0.01 Percent Became America’s Criminal Class

“We don’t pay taxes,” the hotel magnate and 1980s “queen of mean” Leona Helmsley famously said. “Only the little people pay taxes.” That La Helmsley would go on to spend 21 months in the slammer for tax evasion should not distract us from the basic truth of her statement.

Rich people routinely get away with underpaying their taxes because the Internal Revenue Service doesn’t relish dedicating its ever-declining resources to multiyear court battles with the nation’s cleverest tax attorneys. Far better, the IRS figures, to audit low-income filers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit. The poor lack the means to put up much fight when they’re guilty—or even, for that matter, when they’re innocent.

Even the IRS knows this is a bad way to do business, because the result is that it loses more than $380 billion each year in revenue. That’s more than half the Pentagon budget. What’s more, a new study led by two top IRS economists finds that this evasion is skewed even more toward the highest incomes than was previously understood. The researchers concluded that “unreported income as a fraction of true income rises from 7 percent in the bottom 50 percent” in the national income distribution “to more than 20 percent in the top 1 percent.”