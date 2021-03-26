The Nail-Biting Story of Obamacare

Cohn also gives us what we might call the Small Man Theory of History, showing how a lot of minor players worked behind the scenes to save the law from failure. We are introduced not only to legislative titans like Baucus and Kennedy but also to an army of economists, staffers, lobbyists, and advocates who pushed or pulled the debate in one direction or another—Ron Pollack, Chip Kahn, Jeanne Lambrew, Nancy Ann DeParle, and so on. It’s impossible for anyone but the author to keep track of all these people, but you get the point: It is the apparatchiks and quants, as much as the big dogs, who chart the course of political history. Cohn’s previous book, Sick, documented how our healthcare system screws over ordinary people, but here he stays mostly inside the Beltway, and the effect is to show just how removed the process of political sausage-making can be from the on-the-ground reality of “issues”; could it really be that thousands of lives depended on a bunch of pencil-pushers sitting in a paneled room off the Senate floor? Well, yes, and we would do well to remember that.

The most likely explanation, though, is just that the right people happened to be in the right place at the right time. The Democrats had a chunky majority in the House and an almost filibuster-proof grip on the Senate—at the time, the party held seats in Louisiana, Nebraska, and both Dakotas. The two chambers were controlled respectively by a masterful vote-whipper and a deft broker of compromise. The recent example of the Romney reform gave Blue Dogs the political cover to stay involved, and even brought Republicans to the table for a bit, while the steadfast determination of the lead Democrats prevented industry and medical groups from stonewalling the negotiations—as Baucus’s team told the drugmakers, you can be at the table or on the menu.

Given this almost miraculous set of historical circumstances, it seems almost beside the point to grade the law on an ideological spectrum between single-payer and free-market chaos. Just as Tolstoy said that War and Peace was “what the author wished and was able to express in the form in which it is expressed,” Obamacare was what Congress was able to pass in the form in which it was passed. For all the maneuvering and debate, all the sudden-death negotiations and last-minute tweaks, the overall battle lines did not really change. They had an idea that could pass, and they passed it; by the same token, they didn’t pass any other proposals because those couldn’t pass. This might seem tautological, but there’s a point. Yes, Obama sought Republican support, and yes the administration worked with industry groups to avoid the attack ads that had bedeviled Clinton, but in the final analysis the Democrats were arguing with themselves, tiptoeing only as far as their caucus could stomach to go.

Cohn frames Obamacare as a paramount example of “what change looks like” in the United States: “it is not nearly good enough,” he says of the law, “and yet so much better than what came before it.” In his earlier book Sick, he advocates a transition to a single-payer system, and his other task here as a historian of Obamacare is to figure out why the law did not end up being better than it was. More than 25 million people still lack health insurance, and that number has grown in recent years as many private insurers have pulled out of the ACA’s state-subsidized exchanges; given that the law’s success hinges on a complex cocktail of subsidies and penalties, coverage gaps like these will probably never go away. Even for those who do have insurance, inflated drug prices, high deductibles, and out-of-network charges make medical care unaffordable and unpredictable. Democrats controlled the House, Senate, and White House when the Affordable Care Act passed, and so they bear some measure of responsibility for all this. Could they really not have done better? Why don’t we have Medicare for all?

