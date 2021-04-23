Ben Shapiro Goes Trolling in Hollywood

The war over cancel culture is reaching new levels of absurdity. Earlier this year, Lucasfilm dropped the actress Gina Carano from its Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian after she likened conservatives—who she said are “hated” for their political views—to Jews who had died in the Holocaust. Her comments generated the usual cycle of backlash: #FireGinaCarano trended on Twitter, Lucasfilm responded by canning her, and her agent dropped her as well. This time, though, the story didn’t end there. Carano found salvation in the form of Ben Shapiro, the impish right-wing media personality best known for coining the phrase “facts don’t care about your feelings.” A few days after Carano was fired, Shapiro agreed to finance her next movie under the auspices of his new entertainment venture, a wing of his news website, The Daily Wire.

Shapiro’s film venture will never compete with Goliath industry players such as Disney or Warner, but that isn’t the point. His aim is not to build a separate entertainment ecosystem for conservatives, but to funnel movie money into the ongoing debate over cancel culture, by drafting stars like Carano to serve as pawns in a war over media representation.

The Daily Wire’s entertainment division represents a new kind of Hollywood ploy, one uniquely suited to the era of online outrage. For decades, Tinseltown stars have crossed over into conservative politics—Charlton Heston joined the NRA, Ronald Reagan became president, Clint Eastwood argued with a chair. Only recently, however, have political operatives like Steve Bannon or Andrew Breitbart begun to use film as a vehicle to bring conservative arguments into the mainstream, producing everything from a scaremongering Obama documentary to a hit job on Occupy Wall Street. Still, these projects were aimed at a reasonably normie audience—the kind of conservative who wants to take a break from Fox News to watch a film about the same things Fox talks about: the evil plans of the Democratic Party, the specter of socialism, the honorable deeds of the Troops.