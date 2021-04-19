Set Us Free From Outdoor Mask Mandates!

Well over a year into a global pandemic that forced us all collectively to apply unfamiliar information to our everyday lives and adopt new behaviors to meet the public health challenges we’ve faced, we’re on the cusp of the reverse: learning how to let them go. As cases and death rates subside in many places and vaccinations go up, many of the questions of what we need to do to navigate the evolving risk landscape are nuanced and complicated. Some, however, are not: Save for dense gatherings (like farmers markets, rallies, and protests, for example), outdoor masking is not necessary—and its ongoing ubiquity is meaningless political theater.

By now, we have overwhelming evidence that Covid-19 is highly unlikely to spread outdoors, where pathogens dissipate. One oft-cited Chinese study found only one likely case of outdoor transmission out of over 7,300, which happened between two friends having a prolonged, face-to-face conversation. In Ireland, only 0.1 percent of cases were linked to outdoor transmission, mostly among construction workers and athletes spending long stretches of time in close quarters. A Japanese study estimated that the transmission risks of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are 19 times worse inside. Zeynep Tufekci, a high-profile commentator on the pandemic who has tracked outbreaks associated with multiple cases, says that, to her knowledge, there has never been an outdoor-only superspreader event. In short, the rare cases that have been linked to outdoor transmission tend to involve considerable close contact—a far cry from passing someone maskless on the street or in the park. And according to multiple experts, even the concerning new variants don’t fundamentally change this calculus.

But if we’ve seen a fair amount of adaptation to mounting evidence of the reduced danger of outdoor activity leading to Covid transmission relative to indoor activity—many cities reduced parking to allow restaurants to expand outdoor seating and eventually reopened parks that should never have been closed in the first place—mask-wearing in extremely low-risk outdoor contexts has been oddly persistent.