Set Us Free From Outdoor Mask Mandates!

As coronavirus cases ticked up in early November, something utterly bizarre happened in Massachusetts: In light of those rising numbers, Governor Charlie Baker issued a rule mandating that people would be required to wear face masks at all times while outdoors in public, whether or not they were around others. (Violators were subject to a $300 fine.) However alarming that surge might have been, the notion that this new rule would mitigate it was ludicrous: approximately zero cases of Covid-19 on Earth have been transmitted by someone who is outside, alone. In an interview with Boston Magazine, Harvard epidemiologist Julia Marcus compared Baker’s diktat with attempting to curb HIV by encouraging people to wear condoms when they masturbate.

But this week, Baker doubled down on his November order at a press conference, defending his state’s strict outdoor mask requirements even as countries like Israel and American cities such as Nashville, Charleston, and Denver shifted their mandates to indoors-only. Meanwhile, it’s never been clear that requiring people to strictly adhere to outdoor masking as a matter of policy has ever had much bearing on whether or not the practice is embraced: In many places—particularly in Northeastern cities (including Boston, where I live)—outdoor masking simply persists a strong social norm.

Well over a year into a global pandemic that forced us all to collectively apply unfamiliar information to our everyday lives and adopt new behaviors to meet the public health challenges we’ve all faced, we’re on the cusp of the reverse: learning how to let them go. As cases and death rates subside in many places and vaccinations go up, many of the questions of what we need to do to navigate the evolving risk landscape are nuanced and complicated. But some, however, are not: Save for dense gatherings (like farmer’s markets, rallies, or protests, for example,) outdoor masking is not necessary—and its ongoing ubiquity is meaningless political theatre.