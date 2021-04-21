The Right-Wing Media’s Shameful Defense of Derek Chauvin

Pirro’s defense of the trial’s legitimacy is not as different as it would appear. Gutfeld made a similar claim on the same broadcast, arguing that “everybody agreed this case was disgusting and ugly and there should be justice,” but that Floyd’s case had been perverted by activists who insisted that “cops are all racist” and “it’s not a bug in the system, it’s the system itself.”



These are obviously not people who are interested in reforming or even critiquing policing. Last week, Pirro said of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who died at the hands of Chicago police, that “he is a criminal. This is a war. This is not the time to feel sorry for anybody.” They are willing to concede Floyd’s death as a tragedy, but an aberrant one. As Slate’s Christina Cauterucci wrote, Pirro’s response shows that “the political right will have no trouble assimilating this particular murder into its existing worldview of dangerous thugs, heroic cops, and a culture of law enforcement that needs no dramatic overhaul. You’ve heard of ‘one bad apple’? Well, Chauvin’s that apple.”



On the one hand, there is nothing more sacrosanct than American law enforcement. Either Chauvin is being railroaded or he’s an exception to the rule; in any case, the fact that he murdered Floyd should not be used to tarnish other officers, or policing in general. On the other, there is the growing narrative—pushed by figures like Carlson, Donald Trump, and QAnon—that American institutions themselves are fundamentally compromised and that justice is impossible given the threat posed by the radical left.