The Right-Wing Media’s Shameful Defense of Derek Chauvin

These are obviously not people who are interested in reforming or even critiquing policing. Last week, Pirro said of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who died at the hands of Chicago police, that “he is a criminal. This is a war. This is not the time to feel sorry for anybody.” They are willing to concede Floyd’s death as a tragedy, but an aberrant one. As Slate’s Christina Cauterucci wrote, Pirro’s response shows that “the political right will have no trouble assimilating this particular murder into its existing worldview of dangerous thugs, heroic cops, and a culture of law enforcement that needs no dramatic overhaul. You’ve heard of ‘one bad apple’? Well, Chauvin’s that apple.”



On the one hand, there is nothing more sacrosanct than American law enforcement. Either Chauvin is being railroaded or he’s an exception to the rule; in any case, the fact that he murdered Floyd should not be used to tarnish other officers, or policing in general. On the other, there is the growing narrative—pushed by figures like Carlson, Donald Trump, and QAnon—that American institutions themselves are fundamentally compromised and that justice is impossible given the threat posed by the radical left.

The sense that the left has hijacked the media and at least part of the justice system ties the two threads together. Whether they are lying about Floyd’s death, as claimed by Carlson, or merely exploiting it, is largely immaterial. This is, of course, particularly absurd given that a right-wing mob that was encouraged by many of Chauvin’s defenders literally attacked the United States Capitol to try to overturn a legitimate election only four months ago. But reality, or even internal consistency, doesn’t matter on the right anymore. All that does is advancing a simple narrative: Anything that is celebrated by the left must be bad.

