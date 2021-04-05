Fossil Fuel Companies Are Job Killers

Executives, contrary to lobbyists’ portrayal of the industry as generous job creators, are eager to let automation take its course, accelerating those trends. At CERAWeek last month—an annual conference for the oil and gas industry—Chevron CEO Mike Wirth excitedly described how Covid-19 had accelerated the company’s workforce shrinkage. “We had directional drilling going on in people’s homes, where just a couple of years ago we had to have somebody on a rig that was controlling the drillbit. That had been moved to a drilling support center centralized in Houston, and we were able to quickly move that actually to individual employees’ homes,” he said. “There’s been a great acceleration of technologies that had begun to be available to our business, but there was perhaps a bit reluctance to see them accelerate into use. And now we had no choice… that will be one of the lasting impacts that I think will be very positive.”

Fossil fuel companies are generally happy to take federal money and lay off employees anyway. A study from Bailout Watch finds that seventy-seven oil and gas companies that got a total of $8.2 billion worth of stimulus-related tax breaks last year laid off 16 percent of their combined workforce, totaling 58,000 people. Marathon Petroleum—which raked in $2.1 billion in pandemic tax breaks—got approximately $1 million for each of the 1,920 it laid off. As was predicted to happen at the start of the pandemic, bigger producers with more resilient balance sheets are snapping up shakier competitors. In the year’s fourth multi-billion consolidation, reported by Reuters on Thursday, Pioneer Natural Resources bought the privately-held firm DoublePoint Energy for $6.4 billion. But long before the novel coronavirus, his companies had been rapidly automating their operations, contracting with supposedly climate-conscious companies like Microsoft and Amazon to pump out more oil with fewer people via cloud computing technology.

