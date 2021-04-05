Losing one’s Facebook account rates low on the scale of tragedy, but Nolan’s experience is revealing of the strange, often clumsy, and imprecise ways that Facebook tries to manage content on its platform. Many people don’t know they’ve violated a Facebook policy until they run into the buzzsaw of the company’s automated system. Sometimes they seem no more sophisticated than tracking certain forbidden keywords and flagging pages associated with them. Crudely designed, with little ability to appeal decisions to actual human beings, these systems seem to be more equipped to disable pages like Nolan’s than to respond to right-wing extremism and threats of violence.

But the story is also more complicated than that, as Nolan found, because while Facebook’s A.I. moderators might see participants in “living history” events as contrary to platform policy, a great deal of potentially objectionable material—including from actual militia members—still appears on Facebook and Facebook-owned apps. The overall impression is that Facebook’s enforcement policies and methods are both haphazardly conceived and opportunistically implemented.

For Nolan and his friends, historical reenactments—or “impressions” of historical events—have become a major part of their lives. Conducted in the spring and summer, they sometimes involve hundreds of participants performing for an audience. In one shot on a still-active Instagram account, reenactors in perfect period costume—minus the cloth masks—perform drilling exercises on the scenic coast of Newburyport, Massachusetts. They travel and camp throughout New England, sometimes with their families. Involving people from all over the political spectrum who generally share an interest in history, some group members have been doing this for 30-plus years. Fidelity and authenticity are valued: reenactors buy wool from England and India and make their own clothes. And everything—from fundraising to coordination to event planning—is done through Facebook and Instagram.