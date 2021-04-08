What Kind of Monster Is Matt Gaetz?

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz may be the first member of Congress under investigation for sex trafficking, and whether or not he is indicted, “investigated for sex trafficking” has now affixed itself to his name, perhaps permanently. Whatever kind of monster it is people picture when they hear “sex trafficker,” his opponents hope it is enough to sink his political career. Still, what we already know to be true about Gaetz—that he pushed the lie that the 2020 election was stolen, that he has employed staff who took policy cues from a conspiracy theory–laden message board and who cheered on the January 6 insurrection—is plenty contemptible and corrosive. Matt Gaetz has quite publicly demonstrated a willingness to abuse power. There is enough here, too, without having to fall back on pernicious myths about sex trafficking in order to portray Gaetz as the kind of ready-made villain that may be, unfortunately, easier to run out of office.

A sex trafficker, in the popular imagination, may be someone more in the vein of Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide before evidence against him could be heard in court but who was accused by several young women of having trafficked them for sex, which prosecutors say spanned years of manipulation, deceit, and abuse. But Epstein is an exception: In fact, he evaded prosecution for a long time, in part because he was the kind of person who is rarely prosecuted for sex trafficking. He was white, by his own account wealthy, and he had powerful people to shield him—like U.S. attorney (and future Trump labor secretary) Alex Acosta, who in 2007 kept Epstein out of federal prison through a plea deal. Epstein’s story is the kind that fits more comfortably inside a conspiracy theory than the everyday mechanics of our criminal legal system.

Gaetz, meanwhile, seems to have come under investigation due to a less powerful associate, a former Florida official named Joel Greenberg, who has already been charged with sex trafficking, among other offenses, and whose prosecution may have exposed Gaetz. According to the indictment, when Greenberg was the tax collector for Seminole County, Florida, he “did knowingly … recruit, entice, obtain, maintain, patronize, and solicit” a minor between the ages of 14 and 17. The sex trafficking charge was reported in August 2020, but this March, The New York Times connected it to a Department of Justice investigation into Gaetz, which its sources say is focused on whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and whether he gave her anything of material value. The sugar daddy website SeekingArrangement.com may have been where Greenberg and possibly Gaetz met women; as the Times reported, “The F.B.I. mentioned the website in a conversation with at least one potential witness, according to a person familiar with the conversation.” After this, Gaetz issued a memorable denial: “Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex.… Matt Gaetz refutes all the disgusting allegations completely. Matt Gaetz has never ever been on any such websites whatsoever. Matt Gaetz cherishes the relationships in his past and looks forward to marrying the love of his life.”