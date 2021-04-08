What Kind of Monster Is Matt Gaetz?

Gaetz, meanwhile, seems to have come under investigation due to a less powerful associate, a former Florida official named Joel Greenberg, who has already been charged with sex trafficking, among other offenses, and whose prosecution may have exposed Gaetz. According to the indictment, when Greenberg was the tax collector for Seminole County, Florida, he “did knowingly … recruit, entice, obtain, maintain, patronize, and solicit” a minor between the ages of 14 and 17. The sex trafficking charge was reported in August 2020, but this March, The New York Times connected it to a Department of Justice investigation into Gaetz, which its sources say is focused on whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and whether he gave her anything of material value. The sugar daddy website SeekingArrangement.com may have been where Greenberg and possibly Gaetz met women; as the Times reported, “The F.B.I. mentioned the website in a conversation with at least one potential witness, according to a person familiar with the conversation.” After this, Gaetz issued a memorable denial: “Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex.… Matt Gaetz refutes all the disgusting allegations completely. Matt Gaetz has never ever been on any such websites whatsoever. Matt Gaetz cherishes the relationships in his past and looks forward to marrying the love of his life.”

Gaetz’s stature may be enough alone to cause some of the more common tropes about sex trafficking to wobble—about who a trafficker is and what trafficking looks like and who actually gets prosecuted. What the American public has been told for the past 20 years of the modern war on trafficking, inaugurated with the passage of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act in 2000, is a jumble of religious right and liberal feminist messaging about vulnerable, innocent girls and amoral men driven by lust. In truth, that resembles neither the crime nor who is charged with it. Crimes that once may have been charged as underage prostitution, after new anti-trafficking laws were passed in the 2000s, now fell under the legal definition of sex trafficking a minor. Vice squads lead enforcement efforts, in some cases arresting the minors themselves. Gaetz hasn’t yet been indicted, of course, with trafficking a minor for sex. But if he is, as a white man, he would be one of the disproportionately few white men each year to face such charges. Typically, defendants in minor sex trafficking cases are Black men, not—as researchers have argued—because Black men are more often traffickers, but because those are the kinds of trafficking cases that carry the highest penalties and are “the easiest to prosecute successfully.” With a minor victim, prosecutors don’t need to prove that force, fraud, or coercion were present, as they do with adult victims. That means that essentially any commercial sex act involving a minor can be charged as sex trafficking.

Despite the pattern of prosecutions and the standards of proof, to call someone a sex trafficker is to conjure something almost cartoonishly sinister, like a rich man spiriting young girls off to his own island, or the idea of keeping children as “sex slaves.” Even anti-trafficking groups now take pains to point out that these scenarios are both unlikely and far from the norm, that someone doesn’t need to be taken over state lines or, for that matter, transported anywhere for it to constitute trafficking.