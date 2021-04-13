The Case for the Talking Filibuster

Manchin is not alone in his resistance. Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema is equally adamant. And a handful of other Democratic senators quietly share the view that it could be unwise to give up the filibuster when they might need it if the Republicans were to win back the Senate in 2022. As a former Democratic senator told me, “I’ve always believed that you don’t understand the filibuster until you’ve spent two years in the minority.”

Manchin, though, appears to regard a talking filibuster as a tempting option—despite his opposition to lowering the number of votes needed to shut off debate. In mid-March, the West Virginia senator said, with slightly mangled syntax, during an interview on Fox News, “If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk, I’m willing to look at any way we can.” Joe Biden, who can wax nostalgic about Capitol Hill during the 1970s, said recently, “You have to do what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days. You had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking.”

In truth, a talking filibuster like the 1960 version is a team event rather than an individual competition. True, a lone figure commanding the Senate floor until he drops from exhaustion like Jimmy Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington represents the popular image of a talking filibuster. And there have been stunts like that one—most notably South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond railing against a toothless 1957 civil rights bill for more than 24 hours with only a single bathroom break. (Thurmond’s biographers disagree whether his self-control was due to deliberately dehydrating himself in the Senate steam room or whether he used a hidden rubber contraption.) But as Robert Caro writes in Master of the Senate, the third volume of his masterful Lyndon Johnson biography, “That scene from the Senate’s past was a solo performance; none of his fellow southerners would join him, and they were furious at him because they felt he was showing them up for not filibustering themselves.”