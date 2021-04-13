The Case for the Talking Filibuster

Manchin, though, appears to regard a talking filibuster as a tempting option—despite his opposition to lowering the number of votes needed to shut off debate. In mid-March, the West Virginia senator said, with slightly mangled syntax, during an interview on Fox News, “If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk, I’m willing to look at any way we can.” Joe Biden, who can wax nostalgic about Capitol Hill during the 1970s, said recently, “You have to do what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days. You had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking.”

In truth, a talking filibuster like the 1960 version is a team event rather than an individual competition. True, a lone figure commanding the Senate floor until he drops from exhaustion like Jimmy Stewart in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington represents the popular image of a talking filibuster. And there have been stunts like that one—most notably South Carolina’s Strom Thurmond railing against a toothless 1957 civil rights bill for more than 24 hours with only a single bathroom break. (Thurmond’s biographers disagree whether his self-control was due to deliberately dehydrating himself in the Senate steam room or whether he used a hidden rubber contraption.) But as Robert Caro writes in Master of the Senate, the third volume of his masterful Lyndon Johnson biography, “That scene from the Senate’s past was a solo performance; none of his fellow southerners would join him, and they were furious at him because they felt he was showing them up for not filibustering themselves.”

How would a talking filibuster work in 2021?

There is much we don’t know since most of the legislative tacticians who employed it and defended against it in the 1950s and 1960s are no longer with us. The presence of TV cameras in the Senate would certainly change how it is used. Sixty years ago, reporters in the press gallery edited much of the logorrhea of filibusters out of their newspaper stories to make them readable. Sure, there were mocking cartoons and occasional photographs of ostensibly distinguished senators in bathrobes. But without TV pictures, it was hard for most voters to understand the anti-democratic absurdity of a protracted filibuster. There is, for example, no recording of Huey Long recital of his favorite potlikker recipe during a 15-hour filibuster in 1935. Imagine if it were broadcast live on C-SPAN. Even during the 1950s, Richard Russell, the mastermind behind the segregationist resistance, warned his Southern colleagues about sticking to the topic during their marathon speeches during a filibuster. Russell rightly feared that such antics would bring ridicule to the segregationist crusade and, in a few cases, he worried that his fellow Southern senators might launch into crude late-night racist rants.