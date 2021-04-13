Biden’s Homeland Security Is Just as Bad as Trump’s

Almost three months into his term, Biden’s DHS is rounding into form. Despite some notable leadership changes, in policy and practice it looks a lot like Trump’s DHS—that is to say, it seems chiefly concerned with protecting institutional interests, including its predecessor’s policies, while seeking to expand its authority with little regard for civil liberties. Though Biden has said that the previous administration’s treatment of migrants represented a “moral and national shame,” not much has changed except a softening of rhetoric. From deportations to no-fly lists to mandatory minimum drug sentences, Biden has yet to use the formidable power of his office to implement more progressive, humane policies. And it’s not clear that he ever will.

In January, the Biden administration decided to maintain a Trump-era designation called Title 42 , which gives the government wide latitude to deport immigrants, ostensibly in order to stop the spread of Covid-19. That authority enabled the government to deport 530,000 migrants last year, according to the Los Angeles Times, and drastically cut down asylum requests. As the Times noted, Vice President Kamala Harris opposed the policy as a senator, calling it “an executive power grab.” (The United Nations high commissioner for refugees has said that public health measures, including testing and quarantine, should not “result in denying [migrants] an effective opportunity to seek asylum.”)