Biden’s Homeland Security Is Just as Bad as Trump’s

Abolish what? The deportation arm of the United States government appears to be secure under President Joe Biden. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has a “noble mission,” according to Alejandro Mayorkas, the new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS. Telling DHS employees that he was “100% opposed to the abolition of ICE,” Mayorkas recently criticized sanctuary cities and called for more prosecutions of illegal migrants. He also said that the Biden administration may resume construction of the much-despised border wall.

Mayorkas is hardly the only senior Biden official displaying a Trumpian enthusiasm for the DHS and the agency’s hardline policies. Secretary of State Tony Blinken has spoken of the need for “strong borders” as a guarantor of national security. Last week, Biden’s Justice Department refused to release emails and minutes of meetings between Trump officials that would shed light on the government’s family separation practices. The documents had been requested as part of a class action lawsuit filed by separated families. “Those privileges protect institutional interest in the decision-making process and the ability of a wide range of government employees to provide candid advice,” said Justice Department lawyers.