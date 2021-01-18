I Went to High School With Biden’s Homeland Security Team

Saint Grottlesex produced like-minded government officials who embraced “virtues that now seem almost quaint” and felt “self-confident enough to be selfless,” as Walter Isaacson and Evan Thomas wrote in their 1986 book, The Wise Men: Six Friends and the World They Made. Less admiringly, David Halberstam described the Episcopacy’s next (and final) generation—in this instance, National Security Adviser McGeorge Bundy—as a cohort who “believed in the capacity and the right of an elite to govern on its own terms.” Neither description particularly describes the new group, which I’ll call the Westsiders.

You’ve probably noticed that the Westsiders are extremely diverse, ideologically speaking. Mayorkas, Sherwood-Randall, and Flournoy are liberal centrists who’ve grown comfortable exercising power; they all held high-ranking jobs in the Obama administration. Miller and Hahn, by contrast, are extremist immigration hawks with deeply troubling ties to white nationalism. Neither of them would ever have been permitted to hold powerful executive branch positions, even in a Republican administration, were it not for the peculiar set of circumstances that installed Donald Trump in the White House. (Kaus traveled a different route, from mainstream liberal provocateur to the right fringe, for reasons I’ve never understood. Let’s leave it that Mickey’s views on immigration are unsound.)

What the Westsiders have in common is a grounding in the culture of affluent liberalism—the kind where you are passionately liberal on social issues but only mildly so on economic ones. Beverly High was the sort of place where, in 1976, you weren’t surprised to see your favorite English teacher cheerfully pass a joint around on Senior Ditch Day, but your American history teacher didn’t bend your ear about the Ludlow Massacre. Most people who grow up on the Westside embrace affluent liberalism, but a significant minority rebel against it. Sometimes the reason is intellectual resistance to conformity or a sense (not unreasonable) that matters related to social class have been relegated to the back burner. Sometimes the reason—this seems to have been the case with Miller and Breitbart—is exclusion from the popular clique in high school. Often it’s all these things.