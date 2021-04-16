Raoul Peck’s Exterminate All the Brutes Insists on Telling What Really Happened

Several critics have called Exterminate All the Brutes “dizzying” because of the large scale of its vision, but really Peck has been delivering the same fairly orthodox and comprehensive argument again and again, in different ways, since he released his first documentary, about a Cuban choir touring West Berlin, in 1982.

This show is direct where Peck’s other films, like the corruption story Assistance Mortelle (Fatal Assistance) (2014) or Murder in Pacot are circuitous; graphic where Moloch Tropical (2009) is subtle. If it lies at one end of a spectrum ranging from Peck’s most to least accessible works, Murder in Pacot is at the other, and in the middle lie his traditional thrillers, like Lumumba—his biopic of the Congolese leader assassinated in 1961—and the Rwanda movie Sometimes in April (2005). But all of them are about dealing with the trauma done to this world by European imperialism, and insist on remembering its true origins.

Access to the facts is not the real problem in modern society, Peck points out, although of course “at all times it has also been profitable to deny or suppress ... knowledge” about how many people really died in places like Kigali, Baghdad, or Louisiana. What seems to be at stake now is whether or not the average person thinks that all those deaths mattered, or ought to be considered in some way when deciding how to organize contemporary societies.

Conservatives who would smear Peck and other proponents of anti-colonial analysis as oppressive cancel culturists are peddling a very old and popular product: the bliss of forgetting. Those who favor forgetting colonialism offer whites a way to erase what they have in many cases learned suddenly and traumatically over the past few years about the humanity of other people. In such a light, American conservatives are the radicals and extremists, proposing to erase the painstaking work that historians have done to revise the legacy of empire over the last half-century. What we choose to forget, Peck observes, makes itself known in our nightmares.