Raoul Peck’s Exterminate All the Brutes Insists on Telling What Really Happened

Among the many success stories of the turn to race-consciousness in American entertainment in recent years, that documentary’s appeal has proved enduring. It’s compelling for the specificity of its many braided stories. Peck weaves his own itinerant family history into clips of Baldwin’s flawless oratory on the racism inherent in American art forms like, say, the classic Western movie, and on the cumulative effect those art forms had on people like himself.

It’s a complex message presented simply, an achievement that ironically requires a lot of work. Over the course of Peck’s career, which has ranged from short documentary to feature-length dramas to politics (he was the minister for culture in Haiti from 1996 to 1997), he has collaborated with historians like the late Michel-Rolph Trouillot to create films that argue that much of contemporary life is the consequence of crimes against human beings perpetrated by Europeans and their descendants over the last few hundred years of world history.

As befits such an ambitious theme, Exterminate All the Brutes is the most wide-ranging of his works to date. In it, he lays out the history of race-based violence as defined by postcolonial scholars of history, such as Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak and Frantz Fanon, who have worked to dismantle the myths (the white man’s burden, manifest destiny, Aryanism, et al) that disguise whiteness as “natural” or a default state of being.