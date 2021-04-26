The U.S. Senate’s Oldest Office Building Honors a Racist

Throughout Russell’s Senate career, almost every decision he made or position he took, apart from his fervent belief in bringing more military bases to Georgia, was rooted in his fears of losing the comfortable, white-dominated world into which he was born, in 1897. As a hawk always calling for higher defense spending, Russell might have been expected to support statehood for Hawaii and Alaska as a way of projecting American power into the Pacific and to the edge of Siberia. Instead, Russell militantly opposed statehood because he calculated that the four new senators would vote with the north on civil rights.

And yet, when Russell died in 1971, even his old antagonists, such as liberal crusader Hubert Humphrey, successfully made the pilgrimage to Winder, Georgia, for his funeral. (Bad weather did ground the planes carrying 55 senators and Vice President Spiro Agnew, and they eventually had to deliver most of the eulogies through television hookup from Charleston, South Carolina.)

Russell’s death happened to occur just before the Senate was about to rename its two office buildings. They were then formally known by the smile-inducing monikers, “Old S.O.B.” and “New S.O.B.” But plans for a third office building (later named for Hart) required a change in the nomenclature. So, the Senate voted to name the newer of the two existing buildings after Dirksen (who had died in 1969) while it decided to give Russell, appropriately enough, the Old S.O.B.

A decision made in the emotional wake of Russell’s death should not be a binding forever. Even in 1972, naming a building for the leader of the Southern Caucus was a misguided decision, emphasizing Russell’s cerebral style and courtly manner over the loathsome segregationist cause for which he had so long and stubbornly fought. If ever there were a building in Washington that cried out for a name change, it would be the Russell Building.