The U.S. Senate’s Oldest Office Building Honors a Racist

Yet beneath that principled veneer, Russell had a belief system far cruder than his densely argued speeches about abstruse eighteenth-century constitutional theories would suggest. In Master of the Senate, Caro references a letter marked “Confidential,” in which Russell wrote, “Any southern white man worth a pinch of salt would give his all to maintain white supremacy.” By the late 1950s, according to the most charitable of biographers, Russell’s niece Sally, the senator “became increasingly anxious about what he called the ‘miscegenation’ or, less frequently, ‘mongrelization’ of America.” During the fight over the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Russell published a magazine article actually suggesting paying Southern Blacks to move to other regions of the country.

Throughout Russell’s Senate career, almost every decision he made or position he took, apart from his fervent belief in bringing more military bases to Georgia, was rooted in his fears of losing the comfortable, white-dominated world into which he was born, in 1897. As a hawk always calling for higher defense spending, Russell might have been expected to support statehood for Hawaii and Alaska as a way of projecting American power into the Pacific and to the edge of Siberia. Instead, Russell militantly opposed statehood because he calculated that the four new senators would vote with the north on civil rights.

And yet, when Russell died in 1971, even his old antagonists, such as liberal crusader Hubert Humphrey, successfully made the pilgrimage to Winder, Georgia, for his funeral. (Bad weather did ground the planes carrying 55 senators and Vice President Spiro Agnew, and they eventually had to deliver most of the eulogies through television hookup from Charleston, South Carolina.)