Will the Supreme Court Let Americans Carry Guns for Any Reason?

The court does not reveal how each justice votes on individual petitions before the court. Since any four justices can compel the court to hear a case, most observers assumed that Chief Justice John Roberts or Anthony Kennedy before his retirement were responsible for the court’s decade of inaction. Either way, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation last fall likely changed the calculus in the conservative bloc’s favor. Barrett indicated while serving on the Seventh Circuit that she held an expansive view of the Second Amendment’s protections. She suggested in one dissent, for instance, that state and federal laws banning gun ownership by felons may be overbroad and thus unconstitutional.

If the Supreme Court is willing to interpret the Second Amendment more broadly for the foreseeable future, it could severely undermine efforts by gun-control activists to pass new restrictions at the state and federal levels. But all hope is not yet lost for them. The court already signaled on Monday that it would be unwilling to go as far as gun-rights groups want it to go. In their petition, the plaintiffs asked the court to consider “whether the Second Amendment allows the government to prohibit ordinary law-abiding citizens from carrying handguns outside the home for self-defense,” setting the stage for a sweeping ruling on concealed-carry restrictions across the country.

But in their list of orders on Monday, the justices applied some caveats when agreeing to hear the case. The court said it would instead consider “whether the state’s denial of petitioners’ applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.” Gun-control optimists and gun-rights pessimists might conclude that the justices still aren’t willing to hand down decisive rulings on the Second Amendment’s scope. Gun-control pessimists and gun-rights optimists might simply infer that the court is taking it one step at a time instead. Both sides will learn more when the court schedules oral arguments later this fall.