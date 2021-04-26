Will the Supreme Court Let Americans Carry Guns for Any Reason?

Thomas’s frustration reflected a growing discontent among gun-rights advocates with the court’s silence on the matter. Those advocates achieved two major victories with Heller in 2008 and then with McDonald v. Chicago in 2010, which applied Heller’s ruling to the states. In the decade that followed those landmark rulings, however, the court declined to hear challenges to a variety of gun restrictions. The justices brushed aside challenges to concealed-carry laws, assault-weapon bans, trigger-lock requirements, age restrictions for purchases, and more.

As a result, the legal landscape after Heller and McDonald largely resembled the one that came before it. The first sign of movement from the justices came last term, when they agreed to hear a challenge to an unusual New York City ordinance on handgun ownership. But the city, fearing defeat in the courts, moved instead to repeal the policy in question. The justices accordingly ruled last April that the case had become moot. Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, and Samuel Alito wrote that they would have struck down the ordinance anyways, while Justice Brett Kavanaugh signaled that he would be interested in hearing more Second Amendment cases in the future.

The court does not reveal how each justice votes on individual petitions before the court. Since any four justices can compel the court to hear a case, most observers assumed that Chief Justice John Roberts or Anthony Kennedy before his retirement were responsible for the court’s decade of inaction. Either way, Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation last fall likely changed the calculus in the conservative bloc’s favor. Barrett indicated while serving on the Seventh Circuit that she held an expansive view of the Second Amendment’s protections. She suggested in one dissent, for instance, that state and federal laws banning gun ownership by felons may be overbroad and thus unconstitutional.

If the Supreme Court is willing to interpret the Second Amendment more broadly for the foreseeable future, it could severely undermine efforts by gun-control activists to pass new restrictions at the state and federal levels. But all hope is not yet lost for them. The court already signaled on Monday that it would be unwilling to go as far as gun-rights groups want them to go. In their petition, the plaintiffs asked the court to consider “whether the Second Amendment allows the government to prohibit ordinary law-abiding citizens from carrying handguns outside the home for self-defense,” setting the stage for a sweeping ruling on concealed-carry restrictions across the country.