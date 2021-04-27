How The Daily Mail Is Feeding the Right-Wing Culture War

The story had been concocted by The Daily Mail practically out of thin air. Without “any firm details” about Biden’s climate plan, the newspaper went hunting for figurative red meat to supply its ravenous readers. It turned up an academic paper published over a year before Biden took office that makes no mention of government-imposed dietary limits. Instead, the paper found that America would reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 51 percent between 2016 and 2030 if Americans drastically cut their consumption of beef. Biden’s name appears nowhere in the study—indeed, when it was published, he looked to be losing the race for the Democratic nomination.



The Daily Mail was aware of all this when it published its story—which also suggested Americans could be forced to spend $55,000 on an electric car and pay an additional $3,500 in taxes. So was Fox News when it endlessly circulated its flimsy findings throughout the weekend. Though it was quite literally fake news, neither Fox nor The Daily Mail, nor any of the Republican politicians who spread the story, will face any penalty. The outcry over Biden’s red meat ban will hardly be the last example of a tabloid-to-cable news cycle that has long driven culture-war narratives on the right.



The Daily Mail is a particularly egregious offender. Known for its tacky celebrity scoops and novel-length headlines, the tabloid has rapidly gained footing in the U.S. Its sites publish “roughly 1,700 stories, tens of thousands of photos, and 900-some-odd videos each day,” according to a 2020 report from Vanity Fair’s Joe Pompeo. While competitors have floundered, it has made significant investments in its gaudy reporting. It has, to be fair, also broken a number of newsworthy stories, including the seizure of Anthony Weiner’s laptop, in the fall of 2016, and the hidden location of Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell in Massachusetts. But in terms of politics, its bread and butter is driving the kind of outrage stories that the right has seized on during Biden’s first 100 days.

