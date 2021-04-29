Biden’s 100-Day Honeymoon With the Climate Left Is Coming to an End

Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which hasn’t passed, is drastically smaller than the at least $10 trillion of domestic spending many experts estimate will be needed to start dealing with the climate crisis. But understanding how Joe Biden came to such a (relatively) ambitious sum in his first 100 days can help explain what will push him even further.



It’s worth taking stock of what’s changed between the eras of Vice President Joe Biden and President Joe Biden. As a response to a too-small stimulus, lavish bank bailout, and sluggish recovery at the start of the Obama administration, Occupy Wall Street put gaping wealth and income inequality in the spotlight. Not long after, the movement for Black lives made it impossible for the public to continue ignoring rampant police killings and a malignant system of mass incarceration. Fights against the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines put a target on fossil fuel infrastructure and highlighted centuries-long fights for Indigenous sovereignty, while helping to inject the mainstream climate movement with an anti-corporate lens and more awareness of and focus on environmental justice. Bernie Sanders—a democratic socialist—got within striking distance of the Democrats’ presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020, galvanizing tens of thousands of young people into electoral politics around a broadly redistributive agenda. Among them was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who beat out one of the most powerful Democrats in the House and, in her first week on the job, joined the Sunrise Movement to occupy her new boss’s office, demanding a Green New Deal. That call, in turn, has gone on to shape climate policy debates the world over.

Politics, in other words—including climate politics—has changed a lot over the last decade. Joe Biden has changed with it. So have the advisers surrounding him, who notably do not include Larry Summers or Timothy Geithner, the architects of Obama’s stimulus policies. Many of the wonks now advising the White House spent formative professional years in grad school and policy shops postrecession and saw the consequences of a too-slow stimulus and too-small recovery play out. They’re no doubt eager to avoid the resulting political blowback that saw Democrats lose the House, Senate, White House, and countless state legislatures. Biden’s governing agenda on climate and other issues comes out, as well, of a series of “unity task forces” convened after the Democratic primary, bringing together Sanders supporters with team Biden to hash the nominee’s stances.