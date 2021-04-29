Biden’s 100-Day Honeymoon With the Climate Left Is Coming to an End

One hundred days in, what do we know about Bidenism as it pertains to the climate crisis? Expectations started out fairly low: Few expected the 78-year-old career centrist, who voted for the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Iraq War, waxed poetic about austerity during the Obama administration, and campaigned during the 2020 Democratic primary on one of the most tepid climate plans in the field, to turn into Captain Planet overnight. The Joe Biden of the early 2020 primaries didn’t sound like the type of president who would pass a $1.9 trillion spending package, or put forward an expansive $4 trillion infrastructure proposal aiming in part to take on the “existential threat” of climate change. Yet that is precisely what he has already done.

It sets climate watchers the task of holding two contradictory principles in their heads simultaneously. This is far better than what might have happened had Biden followed through on earlier instincts to hand responsibility for fiscal and climate policy over to the likes of Larry Summers and Ernie Moniz. But as Sunrise Political Director Evan Weber put it to me over the phone, it’s been “historic, unprecedented, and nowhere near enough.” At the center of this contradiction is also a lesson for the rest of the Biden presidency, and for closing the gap between American politics’ low bar for climate progress and the objective scale of the crisis.

Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which hasn’t passed, is drastically smaller than the at least $10 trillion of domestic spending many experts estimate will be needed to start dealing with the climate crisis. But understanding how Joe Biden came to such a (relatively) ambitious sum in his first 100 days can help explain what will push him even further.

