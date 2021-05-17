Our 250-Year Fight for Multiracial Democracy

But de Tocqueville may have given Americans too much credit, or at least given it to them prematurely. For every action to advance voting rights over the past 200 years, there was often an opposite—and sometimes equal—reaction to it. Whenever Americans sought to tear down barriers to universal suffrage, some insisted that free government would not survive. “Suffrage is the most sacred of all our rights,” James Patterson, a representative from New Hampshire, said when Congress debated the Fifteenth Amendment in 1869. “Why should we throw open this portal of political power and let into the strongholds of our government the emissaries of arbitrary power, the minions of despotism? Why should we let barbarism come in like a flood?” The irony of defending suffrage as sacred while arguing for it to be limited was apparently lost on him.

The Reconstruction era saw the establishment of multiracial democracy in the United States—as well as the shortcomings that would later allow its suppression. Historian Alexander Keyssar wrote that the debate over what would be the Fifteenth Amendment “marked the first time since the constitutional convention in Philadelphia that the national government of the United States had grappled directly and extensively with the issue of voting rights.” Members of Congress considered two versions during the monthslong debate. One of them, proposed by Massachusetts’s George Boutwell in the House and Nevada’s William Stewart in the Senate, banned restrictions on suffrage on the basis of race, color, or prior enslavement.

It was a clean, simple attempt to solve the complex problem of protecting freedmen’s voting rights in the Southern states. Some Radical Republican senators, such as Indiana’s Oliver Morton, questioned why the amendment did not go beyond race. “I think there is no more principle, there is no more justice in requiring a man to have a certain amount of property before he shall be allowed to exercise this right that is indispensable to the protection of his life, liberty, and happiness than there is in requiring him to have a white skin,” he argued. By refusing to ban literacy tests or property tests, Morton feared, the Fifteenth Amendment would merely invite alternative forms of suppression.