Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Really Great at Her Job: Professional Troll

Greene is hardly the only Republican member of Congress to approach their job in this manner. The recently-scandalized Matt Gaetz, wrote in his 2019 memoir Firebrand that flooding conservative media was the key to success: “It’s impossible to get canceled if you’re on every channel,” he wrote. “Why raise money to advertise on the news channels when I can make the news? And if you aren’t making news, you aren’t governing.” Madison Cawthorn, elected to Congress at age 25 last year, informed his colleagues that “I have built my staff around comms rather than legislation.” As the GOP continues its retreat from governance, this is the sort of “content” that will fill the space where the wonkery of Paul Ryan once resided.



These Republicans are often compared to Ocasio-Cortez and “The Squad,” but the analogy is insulting, to put it mildly. Those Democrats have clear policy ideas and are interested in advancing them. Where Greene trolls on social media, Ocasio-Cortez uses the medium to explain to her constituents how she goes about preparing for Congressional hearings. It’s a stark contrast: While Greene and her confederates may rant about the threat of “socialism,” they have no policy ideas of their own at hand and no plan to formulate any in the future. They exist solely to build personal brands, appear on cable television, and use their personal brands and cable television appearances to rake in cash from Republican donors who want their legislators to spend their working hours owning the libs.



The return of earmarks might provide a welcome remedy: Surely Greene’s constituents want a bit more from their elected representative than for her to spend all of her time screaming at her opponents. After all, voters cannot survive on viral videos alone—districts need bridges, public investment, and other forms of infrastructure. The earmark ban was put in place in the hopes that it would improve the public’s perceptions of Congress, but the move largely failed to decrease the cynicism of voters—and it left lawmakers with few ways to actually score points with voters, beyond demonstrations of ideological purity.

