Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Really Great at Her Job: Professional Troll

Well, Greene has certainly walked the walk since then. She has demonstrated no interest in governing, policy, procedure, or advancing the interests of her constituents or the American people. Instead, she has reduced her political career down to what she sees as the essential mission: How much she can troll Democrats and own the libs? This week, Greene’s miserable time in Congress sank to arguably its lowest point yet—no small achievement for a congresswoman best known for her adherence to the canon of QAnon conspiracy theory—when two reporters from The Washington Post witnessed Greene chasing after Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As the paper reported:



Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice in an effort to get her attention. When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them “terrorist” groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia. “You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

After this event came to light, Greene continued going after Ocasio-Cortez, calling her a “chicken” for refusing to debate her online. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez then requested additional security, citing Greene’s harassment of another Democrat, Cori Bush, who had asked her to wear a mask. (Greene has also harassed a third Democrat, Marie Newman, over transgender rights; Newman has a trans daughter.) Greene—who, remember, has absolutely nothing better to do—continued to escalate, tweeting that Ocasio-Cortez’s request for security was proof of the foolishness of defunding the police. And, of course, she demanded that Ocasio-Cortez debate her once again, as if Greene had any ideas at all.



Greene is doing what she thinks she has been sent to Congress to do: to waste lawmakers’ time, harass her ideological opponents, and chase Very Online fame by demanding the kind of performative “debates” that right-wing YouTubers see as the ne plus ultra of political activity. Greene embraces that troll life, and her antics rake in money, which she then uses to … waste more time. But Greene is actually on the cutting edge of GOP thought leadership, and her hallway stunts point to a bleak future for our legislative bodies as their ranks swell with wave after wave of Republican conspiracy-mongers and social media–addled cranks.

