Andrew Yang Takes New York

Harry: It’s rough, and it shifts a lot day to day. He’s trying to indicate a few ways that he’ll bring in experienced people around him. He mentioned Kathryn Garcia, the very impressive former sanitation commissioner, among many other things for the de Blasio administration, like the one person who left it without egg all over her face, would be his number two, as a way of sort of signifying, I would bring in grown-ups and people who do have this experience. But the main thing he’s trying to do right now is win. Because once you win, you can figure everything else out. And again, he doesn’t know all that much. In my several conversations with him at this point, on and off the record, I find, you ask like your two questions, and he says his stuff, you know, I got it, and that’s a reasonable script. And then you’re like, Well, let me start digging in here, who would actually pay for this, what departments would it be going through? Basic, reasonable, focusing stuff. And he has no idea. And that’s understandable, since he’s never had anything to do with governance in New York or participating here. But it’s worrisome to see just how thin that is and to wonder what that would mean in a mayor. So I can’t really answer that question, but I just feel like in a moment when the city’s in real trouble, people just being like, “Ah, the guy seems nice” and rolling the dice, I don’t know about that. Even if you think everything he does seems nice.

Alex: Similarly to you, I have been struck by the degree to which he just doesn’t seem to know what the job of mayor will entail. My feeling is that a lot of people haven’t been paying much attention, and I think people like you and I have also been saying that for a few months now: “People aren’t paying attention yet, people aren’t paying attention yet.” Are the debates when people will pay attention, or are we just going to sort of sleepwalk into this?

Harry: He’s the guy who has a substantial lead in the polls. No one has started spending their money yet out of the major candidates. So Scott Stringer has $8 million, and Eric Adams has $8 million, and Maya Wiley has $3 million, and Garcia has $3 million, and maybe they have some message or ad that really resonates and breaks through, and people are like, “Oh, that’s the person.” There’s plenty of time for that to happen; something could happen in the debates. But I don’t think the numbers you’re seeing right now are lies, and so you should go on the assumption that Yang is on track to be our next mayor, and there’s no foreseeable event that necessarily changes that; he’ll have his own money to counter-spend.

Back to your question about how he’d govern. If you ask him what he’s going to do in Albany, Andrew Yang likes to talk a lot about how “Pete’s my friend, and Joe’s my friend, and Kamala’s my friend,” which really wounds me, because it’s so stupid. These people aren’t his friends because they were on the campaign trail together. They’re not giving New York billions of dollars for that reason. And if New Yorkers elect a guy as mayor because that’s part of what he’s saying, we deserve everything we get. As to Albany […]—and part of why no one’s paying attention here [is] because Cuomo has his own dickish problems, on multiple fronts, many of them very serious, and that’s drained a lot of attention—that’s where all the power is. The city is just a sad creature of the state. You can’t get anything done without Albany. And all Andrew Yang has to say about that, because he doesn’t know anyone or anything there, “I’ll just show up on TV, and then Andrew Cuomo will do what I say.” It’s like, no, Andrew Cuomo will crush you.

Last thing I’ll say here: So Cuomo has been going on all spring about how this is the spring of renewal for New York. (I’m doing like a fairy dance now.) You say that when you’re a politician because you know you’re fucked if things get worse, and hopefully they’re going to get better, people have the vaccines, and then you can claim credit for it, it was your manly leadership that got us there, right? But he doesn’t know. And Yang in the meantime is saying the same thing, he’s talking about a summer of love, and there are lots of pent-up, slightly crazed, mildly horny New Yorkers who are like, “Yes, that sounds great.” If that happens, they’re not going to be going out having good hookups because Andrew Yang said that. But at the moment, these thin messages from, in Cuomo’s case bad, and in Yang’s case at least dangerous, people are really resonating, and that worries me.

Alex: So I just want to be clear to our audience: If you hook up this summer, Andrew Yang is not the person you can thank for that. Andrew Yang had nothing to do with that.

Harry: Unless you hook up with Andrew Yang, in which case you should contact one of our outlets, and we should talk.

Laura: Andrew Yang has sucked up a lot of the attention that there has been around this race, and major disclaimer for this point, I feel like we are participating in that by doing a whole episode on Andrew Yang. Who should we really be talking about who’s in this race? Who’s worth paying attention to?

Harry: I think Kathryn Garcia is an intelligent, impressive person who’s getting slept on. There’s a Yogi Berra line about some hot spot: “Nobody goes there anymore, it’s too popular.” Everyone I’ve talked to who knows New York, from people ranging pretty far left to pretty far right by New York standards, and who knows her, is like, “This woman is impressive.” She’s capable of doing the stuff she says, and the stuff she says is I think very impressive and serious, more than she’s getting credit for. She’s getting sketched in as some sort of a moderate; I think that she’s not projecting language because she’s trying to project competence. Unfortunately, women have had a very tough time raising money in New York, it’s very chicken and eggy with name recognition and money. Maya Wiley is some of the same, but I think she’s someone to take extremely seriously and is more than capable of the job. At a very difficult moment for the city. There are a lot of interesting people here, and there’s been roughly 700 million Zoom forums to date, right? So if people are actually interested or curious, there’s plenty for them to dig into. The issue is none of them have managed to connect to previously checked-out New Yorkers, and maybe having a more substantial message doesn’t help with that, which is why all of us are now talking about this glib candidate who’s just sort of selling “I’m successful because I’m succeeding.” So, you know, what could go wrong?

Alex: Harry, that was very educational. Thank you again for talking to us.

Harry: Hey, nice talking with you guys. Thanks for having me, and keep up the great work at the magazine.

Alex: I think what we’ve learned is you definitely can trust Andrew Yang’s food recommendations. I would eat a sandwich endorsed by Andrew Yang. I’m still a little dubious about voting for him. What do you think, Laura?

Laura: It’s so easy to get swept up in the enthusiasm for New York after a year of stuff being closed down and the city’s being cooped up, and I think that’s why Andrew Yang’s presence as a candidate has really appealed to me. But I feel like, talking to Harry about all the coverage that the media has disproportionately given Andrew Yang, it’s hard not to just stop for a minute and think, “Should we have made an episode about all of the candidates in the race? Should we have made an episode about what New York needs from a mayor in the year when it’s going to be recovering from this global pandemic?”

Alex: I mean, we are obviously part of the problem, as I like to think we regularly acknowledge. But that’s a great point: an episode not about who New York’s mayor should be out of this list of people but about what qualities that person needs to have—maybe that would have been a more honorable use of our time, as much as I enjoyed talking and learning about Andrew Yang this week.

Laura: My fear is that we find out what the job entails the hard way, when someone who isn’t equipped for it gets the job and we’re living with their failures for the next several years.

Alex: It’ll just be more content for future episodes of The Politics of Everything.