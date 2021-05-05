Andrew Yang Takes New York

Harry: Yes, and Yang is doing everything he can to indicate that he’s reasonably open to them. He says, “Look, you know, we need people working in the city again and back in their offices. I’m going to make that happen.” His policing stuff, as well, which is very Manhattan- and sort of Midtown-oriented, right, is: We’re going to have an order. We sit in a place where your people are going to come back. I’m not saying the disorder or the homeless people who are now living in hotels in different parts of the city are why people aren’t going to work, I don’t think that’s the case, but I think a lot of the business class does. And if you’re trying to sell yourself to them as, “Hey, I’m an amiable guy, we can do business,” that’s a very reasonable approach. And I think he’s absolutely trying to indicate he’s somebody who is up to work with them.

Laura: Yang’s been very proactive about reaching out to all these groups and saying, “I can help. I’m here for you. I’ll be the person who can do business with you.” But he has no experience in government. How do you think he will govern if he’s elected? I mean, what can he really get done? He has all these big ideas, he wants to help everyone, he says. But what’s it actually like to be the mayor of New York city?

Harry: It’s rough, and it shifts a lot day to day. He’s trying to indicate a few ways that he’ll bring in experienced people around him. He mentioned Kathryn Garcia, the very impressive former sanitation commissioner, among many other things for the de Blasio administration, like the one person who left it without egg all over her face, would be his number two, as a way of sort of signifying, I would bring in grown-ups and people who do have this experience. But the main thing he’s trying to do right now is win. Because once you win, you can figure everything else out. And again, he doesn’t know all that much. In my several conversations with him at this point, on and off the record, I find, you ask like your two questions, and he says his stuff, you know, I got it, and that’s a reasonable script. And then you’re like, Well, let me start digging in here, who would actually pay for this, what departments would it be going through? Basic, reasonable, focusing stuff. And he has no idea. And that’s understandable, since he’s never had anything to do with governance in New York or participating here. But it’s worrisome to see just how thin that is and to wonder what that would mean in a mayor. So I can’t really answer that question, but I just feel like in a moment when the city’s in real trouble, people just being like, “Ah, the guy seems nice” and rolling the dice, I don’t know about that. Even if you think everything he does seems nice.