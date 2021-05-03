He’s a Big City Mayor. His Grandsons Are Suspected Gang Members.

“But he knew someone was after him,” Germany told me through tears. “Even when you in jail, the streets talk.”

Upon Bisket’s release from prison, he resolved to leave the street life behind. Bisket planned to pursue a career in real estate. “My little brother came home with a different state of mind,” Anthony Billups, Bisket’s oldest brother, told me. “I’m still in the streets, and he’s telling me, ‘We gotta do something different.’ He was changing the family. He was showing us that there’s other shit than the street.”

In the afternoon of August 28, 2019, less than a month after his release from prison, Bisket called his mom with some good news.

“I got a job,” he said. “Zanzibar, an upscale soul food restaurant downtown.”

“I’m proud of you, son,” said Andrea.

“Gonna go buy some new shoes and clothes for my first day,” said Bisket, before heading to The Urban Thrift, a second-hand clothing store on Clark Avenue at the corner of West 51st Street.

According to his mother, who had heard through her own contacts on the street, her son was lured to The Urban Thrift by so-called friends who had allied themselves with one of the 700s Bisket owed money to.

Hours later, Bisket was dead. As Cleveland police officers walked up the driveway to Mayor Jackson’s house, one of them spotted a young man in a pickup truck. “I promise I would not come to the mayor’s house and cause a disturbance unless I had good reason,” the officer told him, according to bodycam footage.

On October 7, 2019, less than six weeks after Bisket Parra was murdered and Cleveland police walked away from the Jackson household without their suspect in hand, Mayor Frank Jackson took to the podium on the stone steps of Cleveland City Hall. It was just after Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Bishop implored the public to abandon a central code of the street: “The ‘no snitch’ rule,” the councilman said with exasperation. The presser was not in reaction to Bisket’s murder alone, but to a wave of violence that culminated in the senseless killing of Lyric Melodi Lawson, a six-year-old girl whose clapboard house in the city’s predominantly Black and poor Collinwood neighborhood had just days before been sprayed with bullets while she slept in a bed with her cousins.

Jackson declined to echo the councilman’s straightforward plea for a witness to step forward. Instead, he offered platitudes about community involvement, then argued that violent crime is a symptom, not the cause, of the underlying social and economic conditions plaguing Cleveland’s mean streets. “And we want to also address that as a city, and invest in those programs that help children who are on the edge, that could go either way,” he said.

Jackson’s familiar interventions on behalf of Cleveland’s troubled young men rang hollow on that October day. His great-grandson was in juvenile detention, awaiting trial for charges that included a first degree felony for shooting at a cop (he is currently under house arrest and still awaiting trial). Frank Q. Jackson was now a suspect in Bisket’s murder.

Polensek, the councilman for Ward 8, told me he does not believe the mayor had done anything wrong. “Look, there are many of us on council who, like Frank, are living in the same rough neighborhoods that we grew up in,” said Polensek, a Slovenian-American who was raised in Collinwood, not far from where Lyric Melodi died, and still resides there. “There are many of us whose families have been affected by crime and/or bad behavior by some members of our families. That’s the reality of living in a poor urban area. But I’ve served with Frank a long time, and based on the individual that I know, I can’t conceive that he would be a part of anything illegal, or any illegal cover-up.”

But at the presser for Lyric Melodi Lawson, there were others on Council who appeared to blame the mayor for Cleveland’s spike in violent crime, or at least for tacitly endorsing the code of silence that allowed the violence to run unabated.

“If you know something about these vicious and violent crimes … speak up,” Councilman Hairston said forcefully into the microphone. “You are just as bad as the folks who’ve committed these crimes if you stay silent and stay quiet.” And as if he were speaking directly to Mayor Jackson, who was standing less than 10 feet away, the councilman concluded: “Those who are listening to us, please, encourage someone that you may know, even if you don’t know something, to ask them to come forward.”

In the nearly two years since Bisket Parra’s death, Mayor Jackson has remained silent on his grandson’s suspected involvement, and the murder remains unsolved. But a look back at the mayor’s public comments on youth violence suggests that Jackson’s behavior is in keeping with a worldview that sees both Black crime victims and Black perpetrators of crime as the unfortunate casualties of systemic and structural racism.

“Whenever you have these kinds of situations, you should look behind the curtain also, and look into the lives of the individuals, and look into what has brought them to this point,” said Jackson in the 2018 interview with Carl Monday. “Many of the young people … they have significant challenges. They don’t have employment. They’re constantly under pressure because of the threat of maybe some other group, or some other street, or some other location ... they’re constantly under the threat are they gonna be harmed.”

But Peter Pattakos, a lawyer for the Parra family, sees Jackson’s behavior another way. “You spend so many years in power and you get desensitized to your own abuses of it,” said the 42-year-old trial lawyer. “Jackson is captured by corporate cash. He’s got one foot in one Cleveland, and one foot in the other Cleveland. The mayor in part holds power on his purported representation of the poor people in the inner city, but his family is above it, and it’s created this spectacular mess.”

On behalf of Andrea Parra, Pattakos is suing the mayor and police chief for obstruction of justice, and for creating an environment that permitted Frank Q. Jackson and his associates to allegedly commit a series of increasingly violent crimes over the spring and summer of 2019, resulting in Bisket’s murder. “Andrea Parra has every reason to believe that her son would be alive today if it weren’t for the mayor’s efforts to cover up for his grandsons’ crimes,” said Pattakos. Mayor Jackson denies the suit’s claims, and did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2021, as Jackson continues to mull a run for an unprecedented fifth mayoral term, Pattakos expects to depose the mayor and the police chief sometime before the November election. And of Cleveland’s incestuous legal community, which has dismissed his lawsuit against the mayor as highly unusual and “almost impossible,” Pattakos is unforgiving.

“What looks like such an egregious use of power, that there could be no remedy for that,” said the lawyer. “It just says a lot about the way the law in Cleveland has moved in favor of the powerful. These people are supposed to be guardians of the law. They’re supposed to shine light so that the powerless are not so powerless against the powerful. Instead they’re clutching their pearls at the idea that Andrea Parra can recover something.”

In the meantime, Andrea Parra and her family continue to grieve Bisket’s death. In the early evening of August 28, 2020, on the anniversary of her son’s passing, she gathered roughly 30 friends and family members on the sidewalk in front of the pandemic-shuttered First Class Barbershop at the corner of Clark Avenue and West 51st Street—where Bisket took his last breaths. As the rain poured down, the mourners drank Patrón from red plastic Solo cups and huddled underneath black umbrellas and red and blue helium balloons.

“I just wish someone would step up and give us some justice,” she said.