Andrew Yang, Celebrity Politician

This is in sharp contrast to (for example) celebrity candidate Nixon, who had a record of political involvement and activism on behalf of New York City public schools, among other things. Nixon centered her campaign on raising awareness of the Democrats who were then canvassing with Republicans in the state senate, and she helped defeat many of them in that year’s primaries. The Independent Democratic Conference was precisely the sort of thing a typical, checked out Democratic voter might not know about. I doubt Andrew Yang knew about it, and if he were just an average, busy guy, I would understand that. But this is someone who wishes to suddenly have a lot of power in local government.

Yang is campaigning for a job that has a lot more responsibility than the one Tuberville won. A senator has power, but mainly as part of a bloc. If a senator is an idiot, the damage he can do is basically limited to his importance to his caucus. A mayor, especially of a large city like New York, has less power over national affairs than a senator. Yang would struggle to enact the sort of lofty policy he likes to talk about, around automation and the rest of his Big Ideas, but he would have much more direct managerial responsibility than any legislator.

As mayor, Yang would have to figure out how to get lead paint and mold out of the city’s public housing system, how to design safer streets, how to make the buses run more efficiently, how to collect garbage, how to assign children to public schools and operate them fairly, how to manage the paramilitary known as the NYPD, and what to do with the atrocity known as Rikers Island. And, for all the talk of his ideas, he has not shown that he has thought very much about any of those parts of the job. This is a man who once said he would be able to wrest control of New York City’s subway system back from the state simply because he’s friends with the governor’s brother.

In the Atlantic, Lowrey wrote that Yang “wanted to get back into politics, with a goal of accumulating as much personal influence as possible.” If a neophyte candidate doesn’t have their own record of thinking about the issues they will face in office (as Nixon, or Ronald Reagan, clearly did), you have to ask where they’re getting the statements they make on the campaign trail. (We may have an answer to that question. As City & State reporter Jeff Cotlin detailed this week, a veteran of former mayor Michael Bloomberg’s campaigns run the lobbying shop that effectively manages Yang’s campaign.)