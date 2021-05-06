There’s Something Missing From Biden’s Move to Free the Covid Vaccines

But that’s only the first step. It could take months for companies to reverse-engineer the vaccines and understand how they’re made—and then months more to produce them. The major vaccine companies should, instead, share these processes with other manufacturers right now, in order to have vaccines produced as soon as three to six months from now, Kavanagh said.

Moderna and Pfizer stock fell in response to Wednesday’s news. But they could still make money on technology transfer agreements. In these agreements, they’d get paid with every contract. Even in compulsory licensing agreements—where, say, a government forces one company to help another manufacture its vaccines—the original company is paid royalties.

And much of the work on the vaccines was financed by billions in U.S. taxpayer dollars, anyway. “Publicly funded research in the middle of a pandemic should be immediately shared as widely as possible to reach as many people as possible so that production can happen around the world to end the pandemic,” Kavanagh said.

As an accompaniment to throwing support behind patent waivers, the U.S. could send supplies to other nations instead of hoarding them for additional doses we don’t need. The government could also help existing facilities transition to Covid vaccine production. One of the objections to patent waivers, Kavanagh said, has been that “there’s no unused production capacity in the world to make mRNA vaccines, and that is entirely true. But a year ago, no company in the world had made an mRNA vaccine at scale. We are going to have to see a real investment of money and effort into saying let’s build new productive capacity.”