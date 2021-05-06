There’s Something Missing From Biden’s Move to Free the Covid Vaccines

“Saying ‘I won’t sue you’ is not the same as saying, ‘Here’s the recipe for this technology,’” Dr. Matthew M. Kavanagh, assistant professor of global health at Georgetown University, told me. “We need a technology transfer so that we teach companies how to make their drugs, and then we need an infusion of money to build these new technology lines. And if we see all three of those things, it is entirely feasible to see production of vaccines within months instead of years.”

The companies that make Covid vaccines have already voluntarily entered into deals like these with certain companies. But Biden could compel them to strike more deals—and, crucially, enable these new companies to set prices and distributions on their own, rather than having Moderna or Pfizer call all of the shots. And the U.S. government could offer funding, like the billions already appropriated for manufacturing in the American Rescue Plan, to retrofit factories to start producing the vaccines. Such moves could massively expand the vaccine supply for years to come. They would also be a crucial step in getting the world ready for boosters and updated vaccines that might be needed as new variants evolve.

“With the new variants that we’re seeing, it’s even clearer that we need to have basically a major D-Day kind of effort to increase vaccine manufacturing globally, or we’re all going to be vulnerable to new variants, whether we’ve been vaccinated or not,” Brook Baker, a professor focusing on intellectual property and access to medicine at Northeastern University School of Law, recently said when I asked him about what measures Biden could take to fight the pandemic at a global level.