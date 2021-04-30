Tech Giants’ Obscene Pandemic Profits Are Begging to Be Taxed

This contrast—between overwhelming tech riches and an increasingly precarious working class relying on occasional infusions of governmental generosity—reveals the hole at the heart of American economy policy. And it can’t be fixed with another round of $1,600 checks or by putting more cash in Mark Zuckerberg’s pockets. It’s time to tax the hell out of the titans of the pandemic.



For the last 40 years, successive presidential administrations have chipped away at social benefits while simultaneously chiseling down corporate and individual tax rates to unsustainable levels. The result is a U.S. corporate tax rate of 21 percent that still, to some members of an increasingly radicalized Republican right, seems excessive. (Some of America’s biggest corporations pay no tax at all.) Even so, the Biden administration is working to raise corporate tax rates to 28 percent at home while negotiating with the 140 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to establish a minimum global corporate tax rate—which would, among other benefits, stop giant tech companies from funneling their operations through tax-friendly Ireland.

Tech companies’ mind-boggling profits owe something to the fact that quarantine and work-from-home measures essentially funneled them millions of new customers. But it wasn’t just Zoom and Facebook and DoorDash finding new business. Billionaire wealth rose by approximately 54 percent—$4 trillion—during the pandemic; the overall number of billionaires increased by 30 percent. Real estate and stocks soared, with many of the ultrarich only needing to watch the numbers in their portfolios go up. To say then that Jeff Bezos “worked” for his $177 billion—rather than the beleaguered warehouse employees subject to backbreaking conditions and hardline union-busting campaigns—is to totally misunderstand how wealth is created and who should share in a company’s good fortune.