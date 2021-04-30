Tech Giants’ Obscene Pandemic Profits Are Begging to Be Taxed

America’s economic overlords offered their first-quarter earnings reports yesterday, and the news is, as expected, good for Silicon Valley. Beyond good, in fact. The country’s tech industry is taking in unprecedented amounts of money—“bonkers dollars,” as The New York Times described it. Facebook doubled its profits; Microsoft increased its cloud business revenue by 50 percent; Apple’s iPhone sales boomed from about $29 billion to $48 billion; and Amazon, king of kings in this group, reported $108.5 billion in quarterly earnings, an increase of 44 percent from the previous year. Even lesser-known entities like Shopify, which provides software for online merchants, are on a tear.

The pandemic’s catastrophic economic fallout has been cushioned, in part, by government assistance that has been wonderfully effective in temporarily ameliorating poverty. But the post-Covid-19 economic recovery also shows signs of being K-shaped—that is, benefiting those in the middle and upper classes, whose industries are rebounding rapidly, while millions of people fall deeper into debt, rely on precarious gig work, and see no benefits from a robust stock market. Peter Atwater, who helped popularize the concept of a K-shaped recovery, recently told an interviewer that “for people who were able to pivot to working from home, their confidence immediately began to rebound. For everyone else, it was not getting better, and in many cases—particularly for those in the hospitality and travel industry—it was getting worse.”

This contrast—between overwhelming tech riches and an increasingly precarious working class relying on occasional infusions of governmental generosity—reveals the hole at the heart of American economy policy. And it can’t be fixed with another round of $1,600 checks or by putting more cash in Mark Zuckerberg’s pockets. It’s time to tax the hell out of the titans of the pandemic.

