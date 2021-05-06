Big Pharma: There’s No Easy Way Out of the Vaccine Crisis We Created

Waiving patent protections on these essential vaccines is beyond overdue—it’s easy to overlook that we’re more than 15 months into a pandemic that should have provoked immediate, emergency reforms in health care policy, from providing free government-provisioned care to making sure that new treatments and vaccines would be shared widely around the world. The pandemic has clarified the public’s understanding of our broken health care infrastructure and the system’s fundamental inequities, but our political leaders, captive to private interests and inherited ideologies about a for-profit health care system, have been reluctant to do what’s needed. That includes promoting human life above pharmaceutical company profits (which remain ample, even in these straitened times). In other words, the warnings that there’s no quick fix to the global vaccine crisis are coming from the people who created the vaccine crisis. These are the same people, like self-appointed public health czar Bill Gates, who have powerfully supported the prevailing corporate-friendly intellectual property regime, leading us far astray from the World Health Organization’s initial utopian-minded strategy of global cooperation and information-sharing.



These thunderingly obvious insights have not stopped big pharma and its fellow travelers from criticizing the Biden administration’s move, which reportedly surprised progressive members of Congress who had lobbied for it. A TRIPS waiver is a bad idea that “will not increase the number of doses we will have available within the next 12 months,” Dr. Ozlem Tureci, a co-founder of BioNTech, which helps produce Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, told CNN. “It will probably act more toward increasing chaos in production.”

With due respect to the impressive research achievements of Pfizer’s scientists, these criticisms are insufficient, and their market-based policy preferences should be none of our concern. An embrace of volatile market logic and corporate America’s self-serving priorities is a big reason why we’re still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic well into 2021. When the Biden administration announced its support for a waiver, the stock prices of Moderna, Pfizer, and some other pharma companies plummeted before later rebounding. Markets aren’t moral entities, so perhaps it makes sense that shareholders can’t understand the imperative to waive patent protections and spread vaccines as widely as possible. That’s OK. There are some things markets can’t do. Solving the Covid crisis is one of them.