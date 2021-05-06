Big Pharma: There’s No Easy Way Out of the Vaccine Crisis We Created

On Wednesday, after months of growing pressure from progressive activists and governments around the world, the Biden administration announced that it would support World Trade Organization effort-centered efforts to waive IP protections on Covid-19 vaccines. This seemingly small bureaucratic gesture carries an enormous potential impact, as it could help other countries manufacture their own stockpiles of Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines. (What has been demanded is a TRIPS waiver, essentially a removal of intellectual property rights on the underlying vaccine recipe. The exact terms of the waiver will take time to negotiate, leaving the contours of the final deal somewhat uncertain.)

But what should have seemed like unvarnished good news—a tenuous triumph of people over intellectual property—in a time of ongoing global crisis has been spun by many talking heads and industry power players as somehow not in the public interest. (The market reacted by briefly cratering.) They warned: It’ll take too long; American companies will lose money; there will be a loss in innovation; the production process is too complicated for other countries to replicate; we’re giving away U.S. know-how and technology to our foreign adversaries—the criticisms are as plentiful as the undisclosed conflicts of interest from the people spouting them on TV.

“This change in longstanding American policy will not save lives,” Stephen Ubl, the president and CEO of industry lobbying group PhRMA, told Bloomberg. “This decision does nothing to address the real challenges to getting more shots in arms, including last-mile distribution and limited availability of raw materials.”