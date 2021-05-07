Andy Cohen’s Reality Television Fantasy

The promise of an actual reality behind reality television is the premise of Cohen’s new seven-part docuseries For Real: The Story of Reality TV. Bearing “inside scoops” and “candid sit-downs” with the somebodies, nobodies, has-beens, and will-bes who have graced the camera over the past 30 years, Cohen sets out to tell the history of the genre, the “behind-the-scenes secrets” that turned reality TV into a cash cow for most major networks. But in truth the series is a highlight reel of the genre, done in Bravo house style: quick cuts, reaction shots, one-on-one confessionals, and montages of people misbehaving. It underscores that what reality television has always sold isn’t reality but a fantasy.

The series forgoes chronology, opting to chop history up into themes: competition shows (Top Chef, America’s Next Top Model), makeover shows (I Want a Famous Face, Tabatha Takes Over), “celebreality” (The Simple Life, Keeping Up With the Kardashians), shows about love (The Bachelor), “shock and awe” (Fear Factor). Despite splicing together clips from the glory days of reality television, the series tends to lag. That’s in part because Cohen is hell-bent on proving that reality TV is really, really real. To prove it, Cohen calls in industry insiders for one-on-one confessionals, bringing the previously faceless casting directors, producers, and studio executives to the other side of the camera. They offer some insight, but they mostly offer justifications.

One of the minds behind The Real World admits that, during a particularly dull two-week stretch in season one, producers planted a Bruce Weber photo book in the living room. It just happened to include a tasteful nude of the male model housemate, a photo another housemate just happened to find as she casually flipped through the book, and which she proceeded to mock and show the rest of the house, inciting a minor spectacle. The producer assures us this was done in good faith because the number one rule of reality TV is to “produce the situation, not the people.” It’s a necessary technique to manage unwieldy egos and conniving personalities, multiple executives and producers insist.