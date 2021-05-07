Andy Cohen’s Reality Television Fantasy

But reality television’s promise of transformation was just that—a promise, and one that studios didn’t necessarily intend their shows to keep. Cohen asks, “But how does she look now?” and “Did the transformation last?” before he trots out six former makeover show subjects—including two former Swan contestants—all of whom slipped back into their pre-makeover, pre-TV ways once they returned to their unrecorded lives. All three former The Biggest Loser contestants gained most of the weight back. One of the ex-swans has a post-makeover fate so tragic it sounds scripted: Shortly after returning home from filming, Cindy Ingle “took a fly ball to the face” while playing softball, “crushing” her six-part facial reconstruction surgery, sending her back to a plastic surgeon’s office. On top of that, she moved her family to Italy, “embraced Italian life,” which meant living on “cheese, wine, bread,” causing her to gain the weight she lost with the help of the show’s personal trainer and plastic surgeon. “So I’m not what I was,” she confesses to Cohen.

The point of these interviews seems to be: Look, these shows really did reflect the subjects’ raw, real, tragic truths, because they snapped back to those raw, real, tragic selves once the cameras stopped rolling. But all reality TV shows are makeover shows, to some degree. They offer cash prizes that will change lives, earth-shattering romance, branding deals. And beyond all that is the dream that you can flip those 15 minutes of fame into exposure for a new business, a jolt to a half-dead career, a boost up the social ladder. As one talking head puts it, “Reality TV is a means to an end, it is not a destination.”

Even shows that focus on people who have supposedly made it—like The Real Housewives—become platforms for posh (well, posher than your average reality star) ladies to shill a product that will pad their pockets. (See: Skinnygirl cocktails, Sonja by Sonja Morgan, Lisa Rinna’s QVC line, Tamara Judge’s fitness center, Vicki Gunvalson’s insurance company.)

The last episode features a montage of the lucky few who turned their close-up into a dependable paycheck, like Christian Siriano from Project Runway or Lisa Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But there’s a catch. Even a truly good reality TV star can only stretch those 15 minutes so far. Siriano went from a contestant on Project Runway to a judge on its reboot. Vanderpump starred in a spin-off series about her restaurants. Even the most successful stars are still trapped in the world that created them.