The Washington Media Is Overblowing the Liz Cheney Story

Unlike the House Republican caucus, most GOP voters are not eager to purge public officials who refuse to bow before the Great God Trump.

What complicates everything is that recent poll numbers about how Republican voters view Trump’s role in the party are murky. On one hand, an NBC News poll found that a bare majority of GOP voters (50 percent) consider themselves more loyal to the party than to Trump (44 percent). On the other, in late April, a CNN poll discovered that a stunning 70 percent of Republicans believe that “Biden did not legitimately win enough votes to win the presidency.”

But, unlike the House Republican caucus, most GOP voters do not appear eager to purge public officials who refuse to bow before the Great God Trump. In early March, before Cheney dominated the political news, another CNN poll found that only 20 percent of Republicans believed in penalizing “elected officials who have expressed opposition to Donald Trump.” A Pew Research Center survey taken at roughly the same time similarly revealed that 43 percent of GOP voters were “accepting” of those who “openly criticize Donald Trump.”

These poll results can be massaged to fit almost any predetermined conclusion about Trump and the GOP. The uncritical Republican acceptance of Trump’s Big Lie about a stolen election is deeply troubling. But a Soviet-style purge of Trump dissenters seems more popular on Capitol Hill and at state party conventions filled with activists than it is among the general Republican electorate.

All this leads to the conclusion that the proxy war in Washington over Liz Cheney is being overhyped and over-covered as a national referendum on Trump. Only after the 2022 congressional primaries are over will we have a clear-eyed sense of whether the Republicans are heading into a post-Trump future or whether they are destined to be the political equivalent of White Russians in the Paris of the 1920s, forever dreaming of a Czarist restoration.