The Washington Media Is Overblowing the Liz Cheney Story

If you somehow missed the story line (and I do hope that you enjoyed your meditation retreat), Cheney is about to be ousted from her position in the House Republican leadership because of her stalwart opposition to the Cult of Donald Trump.

Despite her long history as a hardline conservative and her role as the daughter of Dick Cheney, the Darth Vader of the Iraq War, she discovered an inner resolve of principle after the January 6 insurrection. Cheney voted to impeach Trump, and she continues to attack the defrocked president for “seeking to unravel critical elements of our constitutional structure that make democracy work—confidence in the result of elections and the rule of law.”

Cheney would have about as much of a chance of holding onto her seat if paid-up members of Mar-a-Lago decided her fate.

That is enough for the media to treat Cheney’s struggles as the biggest Capitol Hill news story since the Senate censured Joe McCarthy in 1954. The Wall Street Journal has called Cheney’s battle with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy “an extraordinary rift.” The New York Times went with “open Republican warfare.” A Washington Post editor couldn’t resist headlining an op-ed about Cheney in her home state of Wyoming as a (you guessed it) “battle for the soul of the Republican Party.” Politico began its Thursday morning “Playbook” newsletter by calling Cheney’s all-but-certain firing “one of those historical hinge moments.” And the BBC (yes, the British Broadcasting Corporation) offered up its roster of “the winners and losers of this latest party purge.”