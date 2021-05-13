Giving Up on Economic Growth Could Make Us Cooler and Happier

“By de-enclosing and expanding the commons, and by redistributing existing income more fairly,” anthropologist Jason Hickel has written, “we can enable people to access the goods that they need to live well without needing high levels of income (and therefore additional growth) in order to do so. People would be able to work less without any loss to their quality of life, thus producing less unnecessary stuff and therefore generating less pressure for unnecessary consumption.” Transitioning to such a society, Keyßer and Lenzen write, would entail “deep socioeconomic changes and policy reforms, such as universal basic services, maximum incomes, working time reductions, and democratic firm ownership.”

Some economists and climate advocates argue that “green growth” could finally sever the stubborn link between GDP growth and greenhouse gas emissions. This would allow for an environmentally sustainable growth that doesn’t fuel the climate crisis, swapping out the fossil fuels that currently power it for clean energy while increasing energy efficiency. There is scant empirical evidence that green growth is possible, Keyßer and Lenzen point out. There is evidence that some countries have experienced a potential step toward it known as “absolute decoupling,” where growth continues as carbon emissions decline, including those emissions embodied in trade (i.e., the carbon costs of imports). But it’s not happening fast enough or in enough places to inspire much confidence. As a recent Breakthrough Institute report notes, those countries that have experienced absolute decoupling are mostly wealthy countries, with economies that revolve around lower-carbon information technology and service sectors. So far, researchers say they have found “relatively few examples of low- or middle-income countries with a focus on energy-intensive manufacturing experiencing absolute decoupling.”

What often gets left out of often tense debates between degrowthers and green growthers is the fact that growth is slowing down for other reasons. Since the 1970s, poor and rich countries alike have experienced worsening economic stagnation, defined by low rates of business investment, economic growth, and job creation. The industrialization that powered rapid growth in the past has sputtered out, with nothing on offer to replace it. And while just about every country on earth continues to chase growth as the pathway to prosperity, these long-standing trends, historian Aaron Benanav has written, mean that “restoring previously prevailing rates of economic growth will prove difficult if not impossible.” Slowing rates of GDP growth have not cured the planet, of course—and have played out on terms set by capital feed profits. Yet the sorts of policies on offer from degrowth advocates—like universal basic services and shorter working hours—could help address some of the long-standing ills now afflicting a wide range of economies. Rather than chasing an increasingly far-off goal by trying to coax forth elusive corporate investment with giveaways, governments could start planning for what a fairer lower growth, lower carbon future might look like.