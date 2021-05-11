Rahm Emanuel Gets Another Job He Doesn’t Deserve

After that failure, there were rumors he would be considered for something more low-key—an ambassadorship to China or Japan, perhaps. Multiple news outlets reporting on Tuesday have confirmed that Biden is now set to nominate Emanuel to be the top U.S. diplomat in Tokyo. It’s a bizarre choice for the job and one that doesn’t reflect well on the Biden administration’s priorities.

Part of the problem is the nominee himself. Emanuel is not exactly known for his diplomatic demeanor. His habit of launching into profanity-filled tirades is so well established that it inspired a popular Twitter parody account in 2011. “Your next motherfucking mayor,” claimed the account’s bio. “Get used to it, assholes.” While Emanuel was working in the Clinton White House, The New Yorker reported, he once stabbed a table with a knife while “shouting the names of people who betrayed Bill Clinton.” Obama, the second president to employ Emanuel, once claimed that Emanuel’s loss of his middle finger in a teenage meat-slicing mishap “rendered him practically mute.” Bluntness and brashness may be useful dishes in a diplomat’s cookbook, but perhaps not as the regular offering.

And then there’s his track record as mayor of Chicago. Emanuel’s credentials on education or mental health policy may not be directly relevant for whether he’d make a good ambassador. But his handling of the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald by a Chicago police officer does matter. As the nation grappled with police violence after Ferguson, Emanuel’s office worked to suppress police footage of the 17-year-old’s killing in October 2014 until well after Emanuel had secured a second term as mayor in the spring of 2015. He and other city leaders undermined public accountability when it mattered most, for personal political gain. That would—and should—be a serious impediment for anyone to secure a major federal post.