Rahm Emanuel Gets Another Job He Doesn’t Deserve

The Biden administration currently has two major initiatives to fight joblessness in America. One is the American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion package for infrastructure, health care, and clean energy that President Joe Biden recently unveiled during a joint session of Congress. The other is dedicated solely to finding a plum federal gig for former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.



It hasn’t been easy. During Biden’s transition to office last December, Emanuel pitched himself as a potential secretary of transportation, reportedly citing both his experience working with Congress as a former representative as well as his stint as President Barack Obama’s first White House chief of staff. But the effort went nowhere as Emanuel faced backlash from progressives and civil-rights groups over his handling of a high-profile police shooting in Chicago as mayor.

After that failure, there were rumors he would be considered for something more low-key—an ambassadorship to China or Japan, perhaps. Multiple news outlets reported on Tuesday have confirmed that Biden is now set to nominate Emanuel to be the top U.S. diplomat in Tokyo. It’s a bizarre choice for the job, and one that doesn’t reflect well for the Biden administration’s priorities.