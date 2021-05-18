Two Paths for Erotic Sculpture

Hesse’s and Wilke’s experiments are captured in real time, in fabulous photos included in the exhibition catalog: Both artists can be found standing or kneeling among liquid latex, fiberglass, and eccentric found objects. In the late ’60s, the appearance of such radical, unwieldy materials was a sure sign that minimalism—the reign of rigid, “inorganic” geometric forms—was ceding to a more “organic” aesthetic. The purities of shape (invigorating or dull, depending on your disposition) were being laid to rest in favor of more “uneven” and conspicuously process-driven art. Where Donald Judd’s boxes might feel shaped and lacquered by platonic form, the work of artists like Hesse and Wilke belonged to the human. Their work is not a formal given but rather the scene of a visible investigation.

A central investigation of Wilke’s: In how many ways can I shape the vulva, with what materials, and to what end? Wilke’s stated concern was to create “a formal imagery that is specifically female.” The gallery puts Hesse’s and Wilke’s work in separate rooms—and in Wilke’s, the labial folds abound. On view are some of her more obvious vulvic forms—what in interviews Wilke variously refers to as her “cunts” and also her “gestural folds”—which are made from glazed ceramic, terracotta, and tightly kneaded erasers (her bubble-gum and dryer-lint forms are not on view). Wilke’s latex-based abstract work, like Ponder-r-rosa 1 (1974), appears like blooming ocean flora pinned to the back wall. Amoebic swaths of latex are bundled together with snaps in The Orange One (1975), which yearns for your touch on the right wall. Indeed, all around the room the body bursts, or flaps, out at you.

But among Wilke’s work there is also a certain quietness. Staring at Untilted (c. 1970s), comprised of over 20 glazed ceramic vulvas that sit close together on a white wooden board, one finds that some of these seashell-esque structures are shier than others. Some show more of their insides (which is really the inside of an inside) so that, when bent down, one can see how in certain forms Wilke’s palm has bent the clay just so, creating concavities only visible upon close viewing. In the intimate room the repeated vaginal viewing disarms the viewer, and also arms the vulva: When, at the far end of the wall, 62 tiny hand-pressed erasers are meticulously glued to a postcard of the Lincoln Memorial, it feels like a vulvic invasion. It made me laugh out loud.