Two Paths for Erotic Sculpture

Sculpture can tell us a lot about the surface of things. Classical sculpture tells us how a muscle flexes, how a robe folds over a knee, how breasts sit on a body. Modern sculpture can do more: Richard Serra’s massive, tectonic pieces disturb and re-form one’s sense of space and weight (and mortality, if one is up for it). Koons’s stainless steel balloon animals evoke the hidden perversities of the banal. Despite the changes in subject over the centuries, in sculpture we deal mostly with outsides. The earth-shifting quality of Serra comes from the material’s stubborn texture, its impenetrability. The subtle menace of Koons’s work is born of its steely sheen, which works like a grin plastered on a face. In marble sculpture, the precision of the chisel is evinced in a coiled heap of hair that, though frothy, is stonily permanent. Sculpted bodies are hard. Pieces can crack off but not open.

But if the body could crack open, how would sculpture render it? What shapes would this opening take? Eva Hesse and Hannah Wilke—two artists at the center of Erotic Abstraction, a new show at Acquavella Gallery in New York—help to answer this question. On a biographical level, the urge to link the artists makes sense. They were born only four years apart, in 1936 (Hesse) and 1940 (Wilke). They were both Jews and had close ties to tragedy: Hesse arrived in New York in 1939 after fleeing Nazi Germany, her mother committed suicide when Hesse was 10, and she herself died of a brain tumor at 34. Wilke—born in New York—felt surrounded by death in the wake of the Holocaust, her father died suddenly when she was 20, and she died at 52 of cancer. Though there’s no evidence that the artists met, the two painters turned sculptors (turned performance artist–filmmaker, in Wilke’s case) overlapped in New York City’s experimental 1960s art world.

Hesse’s and Wilke’s experiments are captured in real time, in fabulous photos included in the exhibition catalog: Both artists can be found standing or kneeling among liquid latex, fiberglass, and eccentric found objects. In the late ’60s, the appearance of such radical, unwieldy materials was a sure sign that minimalism—the reign of rigid, “inorganic” geometric forms—was ceding to a more “organic” aesthetic. The purities of shape (invigorating or dull, depending on your disposition) were being laid to rest in favor of more “uneven” and conspicuously process-driven art. Where Donald Judd’s boxes might feel shaped and lacquered by platonic form, the work of artists like Hesse and Wilke belonged to the human. Their work is not a formal given but rather the scene of a visible investigation.