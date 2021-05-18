The Great Streaming Rebundling Is Here

With more than 40 million subscribers, HBO Max is big—but that is apparently not big enough. In an interview with CNBC last December, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said, “I think ultimately a lot of those companies are going to realize, ‘I don’t have enough.’ And then they’re going to say, ‘Who can we merge with or who can we do a deal with? And if we put together our IP, maybe we can compete with Disney.’” A merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery is an attempt at maybe, just maybe, accomplishing this plan. Post-merger, the firm will be almost as big as the competitors it’s gunning for, and it will include a broad roster of cable television brands (not just HBO and CNN but TBS, TNT, and HGTV, among many others).



But as this mad world of yesteryear’s legacy media brands battling each other to stitch together competing versions of Frankenstein’s content monster spins on, customers are dragged further and further from the original promise of a streaming, on-demand utopia. Not so very long ago, streaming was supposed to be the Great Unbundling: new, badly needed competition for pricey cable subscriptions. Now the major streaming services are discovering that while 40 million subscribers aren’t nearly sufficient to dominate the marketplace, that audience is enough to create the outsize consumer demand that forces these companies to shoulder the burden of creating prestige television, in a rat race to develop newer and more innovative shows to keep that audience’s eyeballs in line. As a result, we’re seeing the Rebundling, as all of these streaming services that weren’t already members of the streaming hegemony desperately combine in the hopes of creating a fourth mammoth entertainment conglomerate. In the end, it’s all not so different from paying for cable in the first place. The streaming wars, to the extent that they ever existed, are now all but over, because they’re impossible to win.