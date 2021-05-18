The Great Streaming Rebundling Is Here

Three years ago, AT&T fought the Department of Justice, which had raised antitrust objections to its proposed $85 billion deal to acquire Time Warner, and won. The company was betting that it could turn its new holdings into a mighty streaming empire, from which it could then push its phone plans. The company turned HBO, the crown jewel of its new acquisition, into HBO Max, a streaming service aimed at competing directly with Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime.

It’s only been a year since HBO Max launched, but it seems that AT&T is already ready to bail on its streaming empire aspirations. On Sunday, it was reported that the company planned on spinning off WarnerMedia and merging it with the reality TV juggernaut Discovery: This deal would bring about another tossed together roster of hot intellectual property, combining Harry Potter, The Sopranos, and Game of Thrones, with Cake Boss and Pit Bulls and Parolees. AT&T might be getting a little smaller, but the overall trend of media consolidation continues apace.



The original AT&T-Time Warner deal represented a strategic shift for AT&T, but not a surprising one. As David Dayen wrote in The New Republic in 2018, within a month of the merger’s approval, AT&T began “using its exclusive access to HBO and other Time Warner programming to push people to sign up for its phone plans.” As its critics had alleged in advance, the firm was charting its future course based on the slapped-together vertical integration strategy the merger marriage permitted.

