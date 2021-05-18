Apple Cares More About Appeasing China Than It Does About Protecting Your Privacy

While other tech giants have spent the last several years mired in privacy scandals, Apple has charted a different course, branding itself as the juggernaut that cares about your civil liberties. Google and Facebook, whose businesses are built on aggressive and invasive testing on their human subjects, have had to cope with well-publicized data breaches. Apple, meanwhile, has taken a different view; the company even introduced a feature last month that allows user to opt out of the invasive tracking that allows that pair of sweatpants you once thought about to relentlessly stalk you from Instagram to Facebook to your web browser and back again like the sex demon from It Follows. As skepticism about the power of tech companies and their near limitless access to reams of personal data, Apple has largely avoided the criticism its competitors have received.

“Privacy to us is a human right. It’s a civil liberty, and something that is unique to America. This is like freedom of speech and freedom of the press,” Apple CEO Tim Cook vowed in 2018. “Privacy is right up there with that for us.” At the time, that awkwardly placed “unique to America” might have been dismissed as a slip of the tongue. But maybe not: As Apple has pushed itself as the tech company that won’t violate its users policies, it has continued to do business in China. And now, a damning New York Times investigation published on Monday found that the company has been, all this while, happily collaborating with the Chinese government.

Apple’s commitment to civil liberties has always been a fig leaf, more a branding strategy than an actual position. The company still collects troves of user data and allows apps to flourish on its platform that do the same, albeit in a less flagrant manner than some of its competitors. But its dealings with China should end the myth of Apple as a company committed to privacy.

