Joe Biden Unexpectedly Wades Back Into the D.C. Statehood Fight

The suggestion that D.C.’s Electoral College votes be allocated to the popular vote winner is a hint that the administration is thinking about the Electoral College as a broader problem. But while those three votes might make a difference in our increasingly close elections, the idea wouldn’t fundamentally fix the College’s distortions and it’s being advanced privately without Biden having made an actual case for the value of the popular vote.

It grafts one structural reform debate the administration has been willing to have onto another the administration hasn’t for reasons that aren’t actually technically integral to the passage of a statehood bill—again, Congress could theoretically just set the district’s electoral votes aside—muddling what was already a fairly complicated and controversial issue to the average voter. That’s not to say that the administration’s idea is substantively bad. But its political viability might depend upon the administration making a compelling public argument for it.

Of course, all of this is moot unless Senate Democrats gut or eliminate the filibuster. And here too, Biden has yet to take a clear stand. It’s not obvious what we’re to do with Thursday’s news unless the situation in the Senate changes—leaks like this can be read as efforts to convince activists that an issue is being taken seriously even if nothing is really being done at the top to materially change a political situation.

Statehood activists are still working from below to sway legislators. Last week New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen, one of the less prominent holdouts in the Senate Democratic caucus, announced her cosponsorship of the Admission Act, a development Burch sees as evidence of growing momentum. “I’m still cautiously optimistic,” he says. “I think the constitutionality is a smaller issue, amazingly, than the filibuster is. And I don’t know if this country can stand two years of obstruction, not just on statehood, but on all legislation. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin—are they willing to wait around for two years of doing nothing while our democracy is under threat? I hope not. I don’t think they will.”