Joe Biden Unexpectedly Wades Back Into the D.C. Statehood Fight

Their idea requires a bit of explanatory context. The Constitution mandates the existence of an independent district housing the federal government: the District of Columbia. To get around this, the D.C. Admission Act recently passed by the House actually shrinks the size of the constitutionally mandated district to a small area within the city that would mostly contain the White House and other federal buildings. The rest of the city would be made into a new state, Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, with its own members of Congress and electoral votes.

But in 1961, the Twenty-Third Amendment granted the federal district, which today encompasses the entire city, electoral votes—specifically, the same number of electoral votes as the least populous state, three. And those votes would remain tethered to a shrunken federal district and its remaining residents: mostly, and possibly only, the president and their family. The D.C. Admission Act addresses this by using Congress’s authority over the District’s electors, delegated by the Twenty-Third Amendment, to block their appointment; if they’re never appointed, they can’t cast votes.

The Biden administration has privately signed onto an alternative solution: giving those electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote. “It is unclear whether such a change would reflect legal concerns or the notion that it would be a wiser policy approach,” the Times’ Charlie Savage and Emily Cochrane wrote. “As a matter of political reality, giving the electors to the winner of the popular vote might spur Republican-controlled state legislatures to cooperate in swiftly repealing the amendment rather than obstructing the effort out of partisan pique: Since 2000, Republican presidential candidates have twice won the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote.”