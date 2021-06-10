Keystone XL Is Dead. Now Kill the Rest.

On Wednesday, TC Energy, the Canadian company backing the Keystone XL pipeline, announced the official cancellation of the controversial project. The decision is the culmination of years of Indigenous organizing, and it stands as one of the most significant climate accomplishments in the Biden administration’s young term.

Among President Biden’s first actions upon taking office in January included reaffirming the nation-to-nation relationship the United States holds with the sovereign tribal nations of this land, and revoking the federally issued permits for the Keystone XL pipeline. The permits had been bandied about in a game of political ping-pong for the past six years, first being rejected by President Obama and then approved by President Trump, who, along with Republicans in Congress, heralded the pipeline’s temporary construction jobs as some sort of economic blessing. With TC Energy conceding defeat over its pipeline, it’s only natural for environmentalists and Native activists to celebrate. But if the White House intends to uphold its commitment to Indian Country, the day of celebration should be the first of many to come.

The Keystone XL pipeline, planned to run from Alberta to Nebraska, with the petroleum then routed for the Gulf of Mexico, is only partially constructed at this point due to its legal and political instability. In Canada, the Associated Press recently reported that the government of Alberta has already dumped upwards of $1 billion into supporting its full construction, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has remained an avid supporter of Keystone XL despite Indigenous resistance. On this side of the border, since its introduction onto the national stage, Keystone XL was vociferously opposed by the Oglala Lakota Nation and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Following Biden’s permit cancellation in January, CRST chairman Harold Frazier issued a lengthy statement in support, thanking Biden for “acknowledging the danger this project poses to our land and to our people,” and considering the action an example of the United States honoring the 1851 and 1868 Fort Laramie treaties it signed with the Great Sioux Nation.