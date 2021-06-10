Keystone XL Is Dead. Now Kill the Rest.

The Keystone XL pipeline, planned to run from Alberta to Nebraska, with the petroleum then routed for the Gulf of Mexico, is only partially constructed at this point due to its legal and political instability. In Canada, the Associated Press recently reported that the government of Alberta has already dumped upward of $1 billion into supporting its full construction, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has remained an avid supporter of Keystone XL despite Indigenous resistance. On this side of the border, since its introduction onto the national stage, Keystone XL was vociferously opposed by the Oglala Lakota Nation and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Following Biden’s permit cancellation in January, CRST Chairman Harold Frazier issued a lengthy statement in support, thanking Biden for “acknowledging the danger this project poses to our land and to our people,” and considering the action an example of the U.S. honoring the 1851 and 1868 Fort Laramie treaties it signed with the Great Sioux Nation.

The same day the pipeline was nixed, an important court decision came down in the cases of two CRST citizens facing charges for protesting the pipeline. Oscar High Elk and Jasilyn Charger helped organize a camp to protest Keystone XL, where they were calling for the full removal of the already constructed sections. Charger had been brought up on charges by Haakon County state’s attorney Stephanie Trask for allegedly chaining herself to a pump station; on Wednesday, she avoided jail time by pleading no contest and agreeing to pay a $531 fine. (High Elk’s court date was pushed back; he faces a litany of charges brought by the state for his participation in the protest efforts.)

This has been the reality for Indigenous water protectors fighting pipelines across the continent, particularly as conservative state legislatures have passed laws allowing for increasingly violent treatment and increasingly harsh prosecution of protesters. As with the case of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a combination of constant legal challenges and fractured political support is what ultimately killed Keystone. But the driving forces behind those were the people standing on the front lines, enduring a coalition of local, state, and federal police forces all intent on protecting what they deem “critical infrastructure.”