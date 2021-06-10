“Populist” Conservatives Rush to the Defense of Megarich Tax Dodgers

The right, however, does not view the ProPublica blockbuster in this light. Instead, its response has been muddled. The conservative media’s institutional outlets insist there is no cause to scandalize the wealthy: After all, we all know the rich excel at tax avoidance, and there’s nothing wrong with using every legal avenue at your disposal to pay less. The more populism-inclined outlets on the right have barely covered it at all, despite the fact that this all ostensibly resides squarely within their wheelhouse. The result is a telling portrait of the right, six years after Donald Trump became a presidential candidate: For all the talk of a new, populist, “working-class” GOP, the party’s fiscal agenda is essentially unchanged from the one it advanced 40 years ago.



Tax avoidance has, of course, been the cornerstone of the Trump-era GOP. Trump is a well-known cheat, but an infamous tax cheat, in particular. Accused by Hillary Clinton of not paying any income tax at all in a 2016 debate, Trump didn’t even bother issuing a denial. “That makes me smart,” he quipped. While the truth about Trump’s finances remains murky, we have since learned, thanks to a 2019 New York Times investigation, that he wasn’t lying. He paid $750 in income taxes in 2016, and nothing at all in the previous decade, despite claiming to be worth billions.



It’s hardly surprising, then, that the editorial page of The Wall Street Journal would applaud tax avoidance. Its editorial board declared on Wednesday that it had unearthed the real scandal in the story: that someone had leaked the documents to reporters at ProPublica for the purpose of advancing the Democratic agenda. (In this case, to make rich people pay more to fund social programs. The horror!) “The striking fact of the initial ProPublica story—it says the disclosures will continue for months—is how undramatic the findings are,” the editorial board insists. “It turns out that billionaires are very good at reducing their taxable income. Who knew?”

