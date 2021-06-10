“Populist” Conservatives Rush to the Defense of Megarich Tax Dodgers

The scandal at the center of the damning ProPublica investigation into the tax avoidance habits of the 25 richest Americans is so obvious it almost doesn’t need to be restated: “According to Forbes, those 25 people saw their worth rise a collective $401 billion from 2014 to 2018,” the authors of the story, which was based on a sizable cache of leaked IRS materials, write. “They paid a total of $13.6 billion in federal income taxes in those five years, the IRS data shows. That’s a staggering sum, but it amounts to a true tax rate of only 3.4 percent.” The reporters then describe the extraordinary lengths that figures like Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates go to avoid paying their fair share—the tax rate for individuals making between $40,000 and $85,000 is six times higher than that paid by America’s wealthiest. The IRS, meanwhile, spends most of its investigatory resources cracking down on the poor, all while the fortunes of these oligarchs grow exponentially.

As is often the case, the crime is what’s legal: The wealthy elite are coddled and venerated while the woefully underfunded IRS is weaponized against those with infinitesimally less. It’s also an issue of good governance. As my colleague Matt Ford wrote in The New Republic two years ago, more robust tax enforcement of America’s wealthy would help pay for all kinds of bold, badly needed policies: universal health care, more funding for public schools, or, to use the public policy white whale of the last few years, infrastructure.



The right, however, does not view the ProPublica blockbuster in this light. Instead, its response has been muddled. The conservative media’s institutional outlets insist there is no cause to scandalize the wealthy: After all, we all know the rich excel at tax avoidance, and there’s nothing wrong with using every legal avenue at your disposal to pay less. The more populism-inclined outlets on the right have barely covered it at all, despite the fact that this all ostensibly resides squarely within their wheelhouse. The result is a telling portrait of the right, six years after Donald Trump became a presidential candidate: For all the talk of a new, populist, “working-class” GOP, the party’s fiscal agenda is essentially unchanged from the one it advanced 40 years ago.

