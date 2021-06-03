Biden’s Infrastructure Week Is Turning Into a Joke, Too

For Biden, the approach to infrastructure is similarly symbolic, representing the president’s willingness to privilege bipartisanship over everything else. Provided they could keep their thin majorities in line, Democrats could go it alone and get better results, either through the reconciliation process or by disposing of the filibuster. But Biden has instead signaled a desire to work with Republican “moderates” on the deal, so many weeks have been spent trying to find some common ground.



Biden has undoubtedly moved well beyond his earlier view—that the GOP would have an awakening upon his arrival in the White House and cast off its obstructionist, minoritarian, anti-democratic ways—but has not fundamentally changed his stripes. The goal remains the same: Make the case that Biden is the one political figure in the country who can get Democrats and Republicans talking again. The approach on infrastructure is, broadly speaking, an evocation of Biden’s political philosophy: He can bring enough Republicans along and is willing to make the compromises necessary to do so.



The symbolic effort is unlikely to come to fruition; even if it does, the American people will pay the price for Biden’s success: The resulting package will certainly be worse than one achieved without the input or the shenanigans of the GOP. The most important bridge being funded here is an imaginary one that might traverse the ideological divide, which is still seen as being a greater achievement than a deal that might bring a greater share of nonsymbolic benefits to more people.

