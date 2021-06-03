Biden’s Infrastructure Week Is Turning Into a Joke, Too

Gird your loins, folks, because it’s infrastructure week again. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told the media that this, the first week in June, was “incredibly critical” to getting an infrastructure package together. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, meanwhile, indicated the administration would have a “clear direction” on the presumptive bill’s presumptive passage—either a watered-down version that can get 10 GOP votes, or a big one passed via the budget reconciliation process. Naturally, you could argue that it’s been infrastructure week in the Biden White House for weeks now. The administration recently moved a deadline for a deal from May 31 to the end of this week in the ever-eternal hopes of securing enough of those legendary Republican votes for a bipartisan deal.

After the feverish activity of the first 100 days, in which the administration rushed to pass Covid-19 relief legislation and distribute vaccines—spurning Republican attempts to pass neutered, but bipartisan bills—the infrastructure bill’s journey more closely resembles what people expected from the Biden administration: Careful outreach to the handful of GOP moderates left in Congress (if not the universe), coupled with a serving of the Beltway media’s favorite catnip: bipartisanship theater. Biden’s Wednesday meeting with West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito is the latest plot twist. The two are far apart on both the size of the bill and how to pay for it—Capito wants to repurpose Covid relief funds, while the White House wants a modest hike in the corporate tax rate—yet the wooing continues.



There is a sense, however, that these paeans to ideological comity are reaching an end. The Biden White House, Buttigieg said on CNN on Sunday, is “getting pretty close to a fish or cut bait moment. We believe in this process, but also very much agree that this can’t go on forever.”

