Herd Immunity Is Not a Magical Percentage

About 76 percent of U.S. adults have either gotten their first shot or plan to, according to a Gallup poll released this week. Another 5 percent say they don’t plan on it, but they’re open to changing their minds. According to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, which has tracked attitudes toward the vaccines throughout the pandemic, only 13 percent of Americans would outright refuse the vaccine, while another 7 percent would only get it if required to—which will likely become the norm at schools, workplaces, travel hubs, and more. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was recently authorized for emergency use among children above the age of 12, and clinical trials in younger children are now underway. Plus, the natural immunity acquired by Covid-19 survivors also helps stem the swell of new cases. With all of that in mind, community immunity is well within sight in the U.S.

Although the slump in vaccinations seems alarming, for many epidemiologists, it was entirely predictable. A few weeks ago, news organizations were updating graphs with vaccination rates rising upward, moving steadily toward the goal of herd immunity. But when I talked to Dr. Justin Feldman, a social epidemiologist and a fellow at the Harvard FXB Center for Health and Human Rights, back in April, he was already predicting access issues would soon slow the meteoric growth. “I think it’s going to curve downward,” he said. “Because at some point, the people who are going to get themselves to these vaccination sites are going to be exhausted, and you’re left with a pretty large group of people who are willing but need extra work to get there.”

That doesn’t mean all is lost, he and other experts told me. It just means what health experts have always known: Ending the pandemic will involve reaching those who need help the most but don’t always have the resources, time, or knowledge to get it. This is the biggest vaccination campaign in human history, so it’s not going to happen on autopilot in a matter of weeks. But widespread protection can happen, as long as we continue to focus on reaching everyone. And we need to continue taking other preventative measures as well, in order to protect 100 percent of people.