Herd Immunity Is Not a Magical Percentage

Dr. William Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told me in an email that “people misunderstand the concept as a target which, once attained, will permit full return to normal. That’s not the way it works.” Instead, community immunity is an ongoing goal, something we won’t realize we have reached until we have passed it—and, crucially, something we need to maintain through the years with booster shots and the vaccination of young children, once the vaccine is approved for their use. It’s an ongoing process, not one and done. As Omer put it: “It’s not a cruise-control situation. We need to work toward it.”

Instead of aiming single-mindedly for herd immunity, we need to focus on preventing all new infections, in order to keep the vaccines effective and keep people from dying. “You can do that with vaccination, immunity from prior infection, and things like masks. As we get more of the first of those, the second two need to do less of the work, and we end up with fewer sick or dead, and less restrictions in our daily lives,” Hanage wrote.

When it comes to vaccination, one strategy is focusing on those who are at highest risk of getting and spreading the virus. There’s now good evidence that the vaccines being used in the U.S. help reduce transmission as well as protecting the vaccinated person. “By vaccinating people who have the most social contacts and at highest risk of transmission, you are making it more difficult for the virus to spread,” Feldman said. Many people within this group are frontline workers who tend to have trouble taking time off work to get the shot, which means vaccinators should come to workplaces and communities instead of waiting for people to come to them.

Smart, targeted approaches like these could help make a significant dent even before we reach community protection, Omer said. “You still see things catching fire, but not at this level, the same frequency and intensity. The bottom line is, if you’ve been trying to achieve herd immunity, it’s still a worthwhile goal. But you will get a lot of benefits short of that.”