Listen Closely to the Cicadas. They’re Telling Us Something.

Scientists have spent a lot of time trying to understand how cicadas got this way. One leading theory is that their periodicity emerged during glacial periods, which made it more useful for the insects to ascend all at once, instead of when individuals reached an ideal size. In rooting its reproductive strategy in prime numbers (13- and 17-year cycles are a rarity in nature), the defenseless bug made it even harder for potential predators to synchronize with them. And their sudden onslaught serves another purpose: “They simply overwhelm anything that might eat them,” Eric Day, an entomologist at Virginia Tech, told me.

The precision of the cicada’s song might make these species an important—and unignorable—doomsday clock.

The precision of the cicada’s song might make these species an important—and unignorable—doomsday clock. Genetic data suggests the insects have followed their numerical rules for about 1.8 million years. Yet for every cyclical swarm, a fraction of periodical cicadas inevitably miscalculate, crawling up from the depths four years off-cycle. No one is certain what causes such stragglers, or if they’re becoming more frequent. But if it’s the result of a mismatch between the insects’ internal timepiece and the signals they receive from their environment, then anthropogenic climate change could exacerbate these challenges. While periodical cicadas have weathered serious shifts before, “what’s different now is that [climate] change is going very fast,” John Cooley, an assistant professor in residence at the University of Connecticut, told me.

Even if periodical cicadas can ride out the effects of our unmitigated greenhouse gas emissions for years to come, their scheduled emergence feels particularly timely this spring, as our own newly vaccinated hordes emerge from forced isolation and stream into public spaces to mate, eat, and molt (in this case, our athleisure). While we may look and feel different, the frenetic life cycle of the cicada reminds us of what we’ve lost in the pandemic, what we’ve learned, and how far we still have to go.