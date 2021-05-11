Listen Closely to the Cicadas. They’re Telling Us Something.

They went to ground as John Kerry was “reporting for duty” at the Democratic National Convention, deftly avoiding the release of Princess Diaries 2 a few weeks later. They’ve missed the launch of Twitter, the birth of the gig economy, and Brexit. Now, after 17 years sipping tree roots in the soils of North America’s deciduous forests, billions of cicadas are reemerging into a world dramatically altered by the coronavirus. Fortunately, unlike the last plague that forced people indoors, almost as soon as these (harmless) cicadas swarm, they’ll be gone. But their scheduled debut will serve as a spectacular reminder of the perils and possibilities of transformation.

Most of the more than 3,000 global species of cicadas are “annuals,” reappearing every summer. But a handful of species—including one in India, one in Fiji, and seven in the eastern United States—are more patient. In the United States, broods of so-called “periodical” cicadas spring up once every 13 or 17 years to sing, lay eggs, and die, all in about a month. For the brief period they’re aboveground, their orgiastic choirs can reach a pitch of about 85 decibels, on par with a power lawnmower. And then, they plunge back into silence.



Scientists have spent a lot of time trying to understand how cicadas got this way. One leading theory is that their periodicity emerged during glacial periods, which made it more useful for the insects to ascend all at once, instead of when individuals reached an ideal size. In rooting its reproductive strategy in prime numbers (13- and 17-year cycles are a rarity in nature), the defenseless bug made it even harder for potential predators to synchronize with them. And their sudden onslaught serves another purpose: “They simply overwhelm anything that might eat them,” Eric Day, an entomologist at Virginia Tech, told me.