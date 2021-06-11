Corporations Urging “Bold Action” on Climate at the G7 Gave $1.7 Million to Politicians Blocking It in the U.S.

On the eve of wealthy G7 nations’ conference in England this weekend, an “Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders,” convened under the auspices of the World Economic Forum, called on them to “accelerate a just transition.” The letter, signed by 70 chief executives from around the world, urged leaders to catch up with “at least one-fifth of the world’s largest 2,000 public companies” that have already created net-zero pledges. At the letter’s crux is a call for collaboration: “Work together with the private sector for bolder actions on shared ambitions within a clearer and more ambitious policy framework.”

Several of the same companies calling for bold action have helped bankroll the politicians who are now keeping climate policy from passing in the world’s biggest economy and its second-biggest polluter: the United States. PACs affiliated with just 10 companies represented on the list—including AstraZeneca, Hewlett Packard, and Allianz—contributed a total of $1.7 million toward congressional Republicans during the 2020 election cycle, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics. (Many of the firms listed are based abroad, and unable to contribute to elections here.)

President Biden may have said plenty of nice things about climate action in Cornwall this weekend, but back home Republicans—joined by centrist Democrats—prevent him from making good on those platitudes. Having funneled all legislative hopes for climate policy into an infrastructure package, even senior administration officials are now worried that the greener policies therein could get cut in a bid to find common ground with a GOP eager to strike down anything called climate policy.