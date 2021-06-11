Corporations Urging “Bold Action” on Climate at the G7 Gave $1.7 Million to Politicians Blocking It in the U.S.

There is already a $30 trillion market for Environmental, Social and Governance assets, a figure likely to grow in the coming years. Public-private partnerships for green infrastructure—encouraged by the European Union’s Green Deal—could prove lucrative for companies like the Jacobs Engineering Group, another signatory, whose own Carbon Disclosure Project filing notes the potential for “expanded project opportunities” in everything from smart cities to regulatory approval processes to natural disaster “planning, response and recovery.” The financial sector, economist Daniela Gabor wrote recently, would like climate-related government spending “directed to ‘derisking’ private infrastructure, to cover the gap between the fees paid by users of essential public services and the commercial rates of return expected by private investors.”

There’s money to be made if governments fail to solve the climate crisis, too, cleaning up the mess of either the 1.1 degrees Celsius of warming already locked in or the further heating that could follow. Management consultants, including Deloitte, have made small fortunes off Puerto Rico in the years since Hurricane Maria. Just last month, Deloitte was approved by the Washington-appointed Fiscal Oversight and Management Board (“La Junta”) for a $1.9 million contract with Puerto Rico’s Central Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience Office, meant to “capitalize on opportunities to rebuild a better, stronger and more resilient Puerto Rico.” That’s in addition to a $54 million contract approved last June for professional services to the same office. Deloitte got $26 million for work with the island’s Department of Treasury last November. ManpowerGroup—another signatory—collected an $11.2 million contract in February to provide professional services to Puerto Rico’s Department of Health.

The Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders’ letter showcases some of the contradictions in corporate responses to climate change. Certain segments of the financial, consulting, and construction sectors, clearly, will benefit if G7 leaders follow the letter’s calls for “scaling natural disaster defences and risk transfer solutions,” promoting “partnerships to eliminate deforestation,” and boosting “climate-related risk transfer mechanisms,” among others. And plenty of the CEOs’ suggestions urgently need to happen, like scaling up renewables and upping R&D funding for green innovation. The trouble lies in assuming an accumulation of corporate profit motives will add up to a habitable planet. While governments certainly could shoulder the risk of mitigation and adaptation as the private sector hoards the rewards, it’s not the best foundation for robust climate policy to save lives.

