How Long Can the West Survive Republican Obstruction on Climate?

This attitude is holding fast for voters across the West, which may partly explain why the majority of its senators are currently Democrats. But by operating in this gray area, Republican officials like Romney, Crapo, and Daines are able to get away with selling their limited climate actions during tight election years while regressing to the norm for the remaining five years of their term. Daines, the same official supposedly concerned about wildfire mitigation and carbon emissions, has toed McConnell’s line by denouncing the Green New Deal, lambasted the Paris climate agreement, and touted fracking as a viable alternative energy source. Daines also vociferously led the conservative campaign against Biden’s Interior secretary, Deb Haaland, claiming she “ignores science” because of past conservation-friendly positions on wildlife management and steadfastly opposes fossil fuels—this after Haaland said repeatedly in her nomination hearings that she recognized fossil fuel use would be unavoidable in the coming years.

The political issues that divide the West and explain the partisan makeup of the states, tribal nations, and the entire region will soon be either shaped or entirely overshadowed by the ongoing effects of the climate crisis. With water levels in the Colorado River dropping with each passing year, Arizona is slated for severe water cuts by 2022, as are the other states that rely on the river. But conservatives continue to hope voters will compartmentalize the crisis, as with any other political topic. When the water doesn’t flow out of the tap and the wildfire flames keep rolling closer, there will be excuses—lists of reason after reason why pursuing federal legislation that effectively curbed carbon emissions would have temporarily hurt local economies.

Two years ago, at a foreign policy speech given at Boise State University, Idaho Republican Senator Jim Risch was asked by a student in the crowd why it was that he never brought up the climate crisis. Risch couched his (fairly incoherent) statement in hypotheticals—“If it is as bad as the people that are on the edge of it say it is, I don’t know that there’s anything anybody can do about it,” he said. The United States, he continued, does more than its fair share, while impoverished people across the globe who have to burn their dinner over a rubber tire “don’t care about global warming.” Risch closed his answer by essentially shrugging his shoulders and telling the students, “I hope you’ll have the answer by the time we get there.”