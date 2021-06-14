Let’s Take the Filibuster to Court

But the House cannot remedy the injury of the filibuster on its own—it stands as an unconstitutional check on the lower chambers’ ability to be the representative of the majority. The filibuster is a diminishment of the power granted to the House in the Constitution. It is also an injury to House members in their personal or individual capacity as citizens. The voting rights bill, for example, would ban political gerrymandering that rigs a vote against members of Congress, and so be of benefit to them personally. It would protect them as candidates in other ways, enabling them to clean up corruption in campaign fundraising, for example.

In the last legal challenge to the constitutionality of the filibuster, the U.S. Court of Appeals considered a suit by Common Cause, its members, and others, including House members, over the failure of the Senate to pass the Dream Act in 2010, when the Democrats still had a majority. By 2014, when the case reached the U.S. Court of Appeals, the case was pointless. In Common Cause v. Biden—yes, that Biden—the court dismissed it because the vice president himself as chair had not caused any injury. Rather, it was an “absent third party” that had done so: the entire Senate itself. The court noted it would be impossible to sue senators under the Speech and Debate Clause. The vice president and parliamentarian might issue rulings against the filibuster, but the senators could overturn them.

But the vice president has a legal duty to defend the rules of the Senate—and there is a real controversy over whether the rules are constitutional. It is only the vice president, as chair, who can answer whether the cloture is a proper procedural rule in the first instance. If the cloture rule in its current form violates the separation of powers under Article I, the fact that it is a “procedural rule” is not a legitimate cover. As plaintiffs, the House members could seek just a declaration or declaratory judgment binding on the vice president. Under the express language of the Declaratory Judgment Act, a federal court can issue a declaratory judgment even if the court does not or cannot give any further relief, such as an injunction.

The point is, even if the senators choose to participate in unconstitutional conduct, at least the vice president, as chair of the Senate and guardian of its rules, would not be doing so. The declaratory judgment would be meaningful relief, at least, by settling the legal question with the chair itself. It would also be meaningful in another sense: If the filibuster is unconstitutional impairment of the separation of powers, there is no reason for the plaintiffs or the court to assume that a majority of senators sworn to uphold the Constitution would not take guidance from an authoritative ruling. And it would put any Senators who vote to override the vice president’s decision to spike the filibuster on the record. If nothing else, this would enhance their accountability to the voters. It would clarify whether senators like Manchin were defending the foundation of our form of government, as they claim, or acting illegally to undermine it.