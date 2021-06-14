Let’s Take the Filibuster to Court

It is important to understand here just why the Framers divided the Congress into two chambers: to weaken the legislative branch just enough to keep it from invading the function of the judicial and executive branches. But by the same thinking, if the legislative branch is too weak, the danger arises of the judicial or the executive branches invading the lawmaking functions. If Congress is incapable of acting, presidents will make law by executive order. And the Supreme Court will engage in even more de facto lawmaking than it used to when the legislative action was not limited by a supermajority rule but only by the original, constitutional check and balance.

Here is just one example from the last Supreme Court term: In Bostock v. Clayton Co., Georgia, the court held that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also covers discrimination against the LGBTQ community. This form of judicial reasoning is called gap filling, and in this instance, the gap was a big one. Maybe Bostock came out the right way, but in many countries, there would have been no case in the first place. It would have been a parliamentary matter—decided in a flash. Congress would have done its job. Similarly, it is hard to imagine a decision like Roe v. Wade in any country with a legislature capable of acting. Lacking that, the court decided by 5 to 4.

If the filibuster were gone, the court would be better able to perform the limited and truly judicial role that conservatives espouse—or at least pretend to embrace. It would be easier to permit the style of judging known as judicial formalism—the calling of “balls and strikes.” The principle here is that courts exist to apply rules. They exist to carry out “the will of the sovereign.” That is the only judicial role: to separate law from morals, or court-imposed ideals. It is the argument made by H.L.A. Hart in his classic The Concept of the Law, and in such other writings as “Positivism and the Separation of Law and Morals.” It all comes down to enforcing the will of the sovereign, as expressed in law.