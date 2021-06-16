What Does Progressive Democrats’ “No Climate, No Deal” Threat Actually Mean?

Much like the earth’s life support systems, infrastructure talks could still collapse. Republicans are hoping that some Democrats’ two-track wager, for a funded physical infrastructure plan and then a base-pleasing reconciliation measure, fails. As Senate Minority Whip John Thune told Politico, “The stars are kind of lining up for an infrastructure bill. And if you do do something bipartisan on that, then I think doing something partisan on reconciliation—in some ways, with certain Democrats—it gets a lot harder.”

The GOP doesn’t have much incentive to back any infrastructure package. With fewer competitive House districts than ever before, Republicans’ reelections depend on a shrinking core of increasingly radicalized voters. Blocking a popular spending package increases the already decent chances for them to win back the House in 2022, by leaving Democrats with less to show voters. Mitch McConnell has similarly signaled that a GOP-controlled Senate would block a Biden Supreme Court nomination. And it seems unlikely that a majority of Republicans would vote to certify a legitimate presidential election, either.

Accordingly, with midterm elections fast approaching, this infrastructure package may well be the last chance Democrats have to pass climate policy for at least a decade. By the time they get another go, at some point in the 2030s, global temperatures could have already warmed by 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels.

If Democrats can’t come together to pass even this, prospects for more comprehensive policies are grim indeed. Far off as it seems now, decarbonizing the United States is a relatively small piece of slowing warming. As the world’s largest oil exporter and one of its top gas exporters, the U.S. could continue to export prodigious amounts of fossil fuels to be burned across the world for decades to come, even under the most robust form of Biden’s American Jobs Program—especially if oil stays on track to reach $100 a barrel. As Obama administration alum Andrew Light noted at his recent confirmation hearing to become the Department of Energy’s assistant secretary for international affairs, “My job in this role is to make sure U.S. gas is competitive around the world.” Low- and middle-income countries will need serious injections of cash to leapfrog over fossil energy and keep from locking in dirty infrastructure for decades to come. Congress doesn’t seem likely to authorize that kind of spending.