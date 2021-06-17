Biden Can Still Reduce Drilling on Public Lands

On Tuesday, Judge Terry Doughty of the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana issued an injunction on the Biden administration’s temporary pause of new gas and oil leases on public lands. Doughty’s ruling was spurred by a legal challenge mounted by a group of 13 state attorneys general, all Republican, who seem intent on clinging to the extraction of fossil fuels, all hopes of a sustainable future and common sense be damned.

Biden’s moratorium was among the first major climate actions undertaken by the president following his January inauguration, and, to date, it stands out as one of the administration’s most promising initiatives—not because of the action itself but because of the process it was designed to be a part of. As both the president and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland have made clear over the past three months, the temporary leasing pause was designed to provide Interior officials time to complete their much-awaited review of the department’s protocols and policies related to the gas and oil leasing process. Both the moratorium and the internal review were a response, in part, to the final months of the Trump administration, when Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Bureau of Land Management Acting Director William Perry Pendley held what amounted to a fire sale of public lands.

Evaluating the effect of this preliminary injunction (issued, it’s worth noting, by another Trump appointee) is tricky. Doughty’s ruling that the administration overstepped, and that only Congress has the power to pause drilling leases, certainly throws a wrench into the Biden administration’s climate plans and will be scored as a win for both conservatives and fossil fuels. But the injunction’s effect would be pretty limited in scope were the federal government, as a result of Interior’s review and suggestions, to implement a more holistic new leasing proposal that makes it markedly harder and appropriately costly for companies to obtain and develop said leases. If the Biden administration instead abandons this fight, it will show how little things have changed under the new administration.