Biden Can Still Reduce Drilling on Public Lands

Doughty’s ruling may not change much for on-the-ground drilling operations. Due to the sheer volume of public lands that have already been leased by the Trump and Biden administrations, extractive developers are playing catch-up as they try to set up drilling operations on the vast array of plots already set aside for them. As I mentioned last week, following the confirmation hearing for Biden BLM director nominee Tracy Stone-Manning, the Interior Department has not actually halted new leases, thanks in part to the stockpile of leases and permits left behind by Pendley, Bernhardt, and Trump. In fact, Peter Cowan, the BLM’s senior mineral leasing specialist, conceded to E&E News this week that the bureau has been approving drilling permits “at rates similar to the prior administration”; the same is true of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, whose deputy director, Walter Cruickshank, recently wrote, per E&E, that “Gulf of Mexico development activity from exploration through drilling and production has continued at the same levels as the preceding four years.”

Doughty’s 44-page ruling also doesn’t specify when the Interior Department must resume the lease review process or how expansive that effort must be to qualify as ending the moratorium. Theoretically, the Biden administration could go to the Fifth Circuit and seek a stay of Doughty’s order, according to Parenteau. But, Parenteau added, that would mean depending on a bench that “has a record of ruling in favor of the oil industry.” The alternative, then, would be to hasten the release and adoption of the leasing program review. The review is expected to be released sometime within the coming few weeks, though “early summer” and “the near future” were as specific as Haaland was willing to get, in an exchange with Montana Senator Jon Tester at an Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday to review Interior’s proposed 2022 budget.

Aaron Weiss, the deputy director for the Center for Western Priorities, told me that, while the ruling was disappointing, because of the report’s impending release, it seems unlikely that the “injunction is going to end up being relevant at all.” What the focus should be on, Weiss said, was what exactly Interior’s recommendations for an updated leasing system will look like.