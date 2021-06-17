Why the Unrest in Gaza Might Get Worse

Using the discharge of incendiary devices across the wall that hems in the Gaza Strip against the Mediterranean Sea as justification, Israel, under new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, launched a series of air strikes in the besieged coastal enclave on Tuesday night. Since Gaza was pulverized by an11-day long Israeli bombardment in May, fears had been growing that this scenario, or one similar to it, would play out should the fragile ceasefire reached between Hamas and Israel crack if the latter does not address the state of siege in Gaza and the grievances brought about it by its occupation of the West Bank.

Tuesday night’s hostilities served as a reminder that the cause of the May conflict is far from settled. The looming expulsion of several Palestinian families from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah—to make way for Israeli settlers—became the spark that ignited the Israeli bombardment of Gaza last month and saw rockets lobbed on Israeli cities, leaving 256 Palestinians and 13 citizens and residents of Israel dead.

And now, those families inch closer to the crucial date of July 20, when the Israeli Supreme Court will hold a hearing and possibly issue a ruling determining the fate of these families. The Israeli Supreme Court had delayed a decision on the expulsion in mid-May just after the hostilities commenced.