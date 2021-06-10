The Herculean Task of Remaking the Bureau of Land Management

The Trump administration’s goal for the Interior Department was clear the moment the former president took office: From top to bottom, the Interior’s mission was to eat away at itself bit by bit until there was nothing left at the D.C. office save for former Secretary Dave Bernhardt’s Big Oil rolodex and this somehow official portrait of also former Secretary Ryan Zinke. While the Trump Interior fell just short of that goal, it did manage to hollow out one of the most important agencies when it comes to permitting and regulating the future of energy production on federal lands: the Bureau of Land Management. Now the Biden administration is left to pick up the pieces.

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources held a hearing for President Biden’s nominee to head BLM, Tracy Stone-Manning, as well as for three nominated candidates for positions within the Department of Energy. Due to the crowded nature of the hearing, the two-hour questioning was varied and unfocused, with the topics of discussion ranging from nuclear testing in the Nevada desert to Republican concerns about the nominees’ anti-conservatism. But what it did highlight is the mountain of work that stands before BLM—starting with filling out its mostly empty new headquarters.

In 2019, Bernhardt and the Trump White House relocated the BLM headquarters from D.C. to Grand Junction, Colorado, notifying hundreds of employees in November that they had 30 days to decide whether to move. On Tuesday, hours before the committee hearing kicked off, Colorado Newsline published a report on the new Grand Junction office space, where the BLM now shares a building with Chevron and a subterranean mapping company, among others. Just three BLM staffers currently work there. (On the whole, BLM has roughly 9,000 employees spread across the nation at state-specific offices.)