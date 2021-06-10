The Herculean Task of Remaking the Bureau of Land Management

Anyone paying attention saw this coming. In audio of an internal meeting from 2019 concerning the move obtained by High Country News, staffers castigated Pendley’s excuses and explanations, with one longtime employee stating bluntly to BLM leadership, “Y’all didn’t take anybody in this room into consideration.” Even higher-ups, like Deputy Director of Operations Mike Nedd, who had been at BLM for 28 years and was initially offering a “just following orders” approach to staff questions, eventually conceded that the move was a bad idea. “If I had to make a decision, I probably would have made a different decision,” Nedd said.

This is the BLM that Stone-Manning, if she is confirmed, will step into. During her hearing on Tuesday, Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper—who supports the relocation, as it landed in his state—asked what Stone-Manning’s feelings were on the new headquarters. “It’s my understanding that the department and the secretary are reviewing that, and they are surveying employees,” Stone-Manning responded. “If I have the honor of being confirmed and get there in a timely way, you have my commitment to dive in and carry the folks of Grand Junction and their concerns with me to the consideration.”

Beyond the headquarters issue, Stone-Manning and BLM have to figure out what to do about the avalanche of oil and gas leases the Trump administration rushed through in its final months and what to do about leases and permits going forward. As E&E News reported in May, the Interior has issued close to three dozen leases since President Biden signed his moratorium on new leases on federal lands in January, most of them in New Mexico, while hundreds more await approval across the West. According to the bureau’s own data, between February and April, BLM green-lighted 1,179 drilling permits nationwide. A spokesperson for BLM told E&E that its team is “actively reviewing the leases from the December 2020 lease sales to ensure they comply with applicable federal laws and regulations and in light of various pending lawsuits”—a vague response considering the overwhelming need to curb all new oil and gas operations to meet the international goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century.