Moving to Janet Malcolm’s America

This is the way most people are in her stories. They look ordinary—but beneath the surface they are inchoate bundles of barely examined intuitions and wild certainties. And that, it turns out, is the most ordinary thing of all. The daughter of a psychoanalyst and the author of two books that take analysis as their setting—Psychoanalysis: The Impossible Profession and In The Freud Archives—Malcolm nonetheless claimed that psychoanalysis “had curiously little influence on my writing.” Yet in her encounters with the subjects of her stories, the unconscious is rearing up all the time. Scrape the surface of any these people, and you are quickly in the realm of the irrational.

Her books and reporting—from The Journalist and the Murderer to her recent essay “A Second Chance”—show a fascination with the unbending forms through which justice is administered and the confused, helpless, intransigent people who actually pass judgment on one another. It may be for this reason that, in the genre of true crime, she is the rare writer who did not go in for gore. At stake in The Journalist and the Murderer is the standing of the titular journalist, Joe McGinniss, assigned to write about the accused. The Crime of Sheila McGough similarly avoids flashiness, as Malcolm tries to untangle what happened to a small-town lawyer who, in defending a client from fraud, ended up going to jail herself; insofar as it’s a white-collar crime, it’s not the kind of big-ticket corporate wrongdoing that usually attracts attention. Her 2011 book Iphigenia in Forest Hills treated a murder, but Malcolm followed it with a three-part report in The New York Review of Books on a custody battle over the child of the murdered man, going deep into family court proceedings. It’s a paper trail rather than a body that proves mystifying. The case itself doesn’t need to be particularly interesting; the people involved always are.

Malcolm comes back to the idea, again and again, that a courtroom is a bad place to find out anything like the truth. So is the court of public opinion—as her depiction of feuding art world intellectuals showed. She has a unique talent for drawing out contradictions and making incoherence visible, invariably in taut, understated sentences. The world is a mess; the prose is, somehow, a windowpane. It may be that tension between chaos and the orderliness of description that makes the writing seem so revealing. The way people really are, the reasons for their decisions, you come away feeling, are areas that previous writers have hardly managed to touch. From the shambles of conflict, the supremely astute “I” of Malcolm’s writing emerges. There is something gripping about being guided by her, basking in what Gregory called Malcolm’s “terrifying neutrality.”