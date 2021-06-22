Why The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Is this Year’s Perfect Summer Movie

The answer to the mystery of the movie’s success lies in its pre-title sequence, as little possessed David cowers in a bathtub. Looking up, he studies the black rings attaching the shower curtain to its rod. Slowly, however, some of the rings start to move, revealing themselves in fact to be the vicious claws of a demon from hell. They’re elegant, with long nails, but certainly not supposed to be there. Blood blasts David in the face from the faucet, and as his family drags him away and down the stairs, the boy’s little hands leave monstrous claw marks in the wallpaper—suggesting the existence of a creature more terrifying for the fact we can only see a tiny part of it, and the horror that the claws are now a part of him.

The motif of claws lurking in the details of one’s own home functions as a kind of shorthand, therefore, for the larger unseen evil, and recurs as often in the Conjuring universe as haunted houses, clouded-over eyes, and creepy dolls. Inevitably, the demon will crack and twist the possessed person’s body until they are a big horrible demon, too. Fountains of blood spurt frequently. Every movie has several scary basement scenes. But these movies’ repetitiousness is the key to the pleasure they offer, in large part because Farmiga and Wilson—two very good and busy actors—have done such a thorough and skillful job in establishing the Warrens over time.

Ultimately, The Conjuring movies argue that it’s a compliment to be haunted. That a demon lives inside your home means your home has some kind of soul capable of being disturbed.

The Conjuring films also propose an idiosyncratic and coherent version of possession, loosely draped over Catholic definitions of the soul as mobile—something that can float into and away from a person’s body, and coveted by a greedy Satan. In the series, demons are persistently motivated to invade the homes of bourgeois American families and can only be helped by this perfectly heterosexual—but profoundly nonsexual—couple of demon experts. In every film, the life of a child is threatened by a demonic presence that enters into the lead family’s home via some creepy local legend. Every time, the bond between parent and child or husband and wife is the secret ingredient the devil doesn’t have, and the perfect marriage of the Warrens helps close whatever portal to hell is ajar. Ultimately, The Conjuring movies argue that it’s a compliment to be haunted. That Satan wants to eat your baby suggests that your baby is delicious; that a demon lives inside your home means your home has some kind of soul capable of being disturbed.