Why The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Is this Year’s Perfect Summer Movie

When large numbers of people all watch the same thing, like the Olympics or a news channel, it binds them together into what Benedict Anderson called an imagined community. Participating in a mass cultural event, consuming the same narratives, helps people identify as belonging to a group, or a nation, or the fanbase for a certain genre of film. Because this is one way groups consolidate power, imagined communities represent a political category. What matters about them is not “their falsity or genuineness” but “the style in which they are imagined.”



The Conjuring movies couldn’t be less like their superhero counterparts. Their stars age as time goes on, for example, and lead middle-class existences that only the devil’s presence enlivens.

The big summer movie has traditionally functioned as precisely such a bonding event for American society. The archetype is Jaws, which in 1975 proved that suspense mixed with sand, sea, and monsters held a universal appeal. Over time, Hollywood’s book-balancers have refined the formula for estival profit, and the summer blockbuster has lost many of its delightful quirks—the idiosyncratic humor and charm, say, of breakout films like Bring It On (2000) or My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002). Franchises that capitalize on popular intellectual property generated the infinite sequel principle, and by the mid-2000s the summer movie had become an ever-more-profitable and ever-more-boring series of franchise installments, returning to “universes” like those of Marvel’s superheroes or Harry Potter. To this day they come around every year, losing a little momentum each time, like a tethered ball tracing a shrinking orbit around its pole.

It’s a relief and a return to an older style of summer movie bonding, therefore, to see that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It debuted at the top of the box office two weeks ago. Released pandemic-style, with one month of streaming on HBO Max, it’s a fairly orthodox horror movie featuring beloved, returning characters, and a dark horse in the race for summer supremacy. Although it is technically a franchise, and represents a valuable bit of intellectual property for Warner Bros., The Conjuring movies couldn’t be less like their superhero counterparts. Their stars age as time goes on, for example, and lead middle-class existences that only the devil’s presence enlivens. They fight to contain this supernatural evil but can never succeed entirely: In a pandemic year, so disturbed by the primal force of disease, the ritual exorcisms of the Conjuring series proffer the fantasy that somebody is in charge of this world’s sufferings.