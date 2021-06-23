An Herbal Viagra Scam and the Hard Truth About the Dietary Supplement Industry

Matt: The scientific name I am not going to attempt to pronounce. But it’s got the initials OT. It’s a sort of fern—an adder’s tongue fern. And he didn’t want competitors to find out that that was his secret ingredient. So he gave it another name, golden spear grass extract, which was, as far as I can tell, a little bit of nonsense. And that is actually another reminder that the herbal supplement industry is not all that well-regulated, because he could call it whatever he wanted, and had an incentive to do that because he couldn’t patent it. You’re not allowed to patent any herbal ingredient.

Laura: So he has this ingredient. He’s selling it, calling it Stiff Nights, and it’s selling pretty well. What goes wrong?

Matt: First of all, a lot of things go right, because a lot of guys who had been cycling hopelessly through a bunch of similar-sounding products without having a lot of impact on their sex life suddenly sort of tell each other, “Oh my God, this is the best product ever.”

Alex: You describe him being approached by adoring fans at a conference, right?

Matt: He’d go to the trade shows, and his booth was like the booth. He said people would come up and they would just shake his hand and they would be crying because they would be so happy that his product had given them the sorts of erections that they wanted. And Erb, who, when he was younger, suffered from crushing lack of confidence, he was really into that idea that he was helping other men gain confidence. So he would cry with them. You would have these two men crying together over a hard-on.

So Erb is on a high buying up all sorts of distress properties to become a real estate guy, buying the private plane, and then, one day the FDA comes knocking.

Alex: After the break, we’ll find out what happened when the FDA had tried to shut down Stiff Nights.

Laura: Before the break, Matt was telling us about Erb’s success. We stopped right at the very suspenseful moment: the FDA raid.

Alex: What did the FDA want? They were just like, “Hey, congrats—congrats on all your success with Stiff Nights?”

Matt: It turned out that Stiff Nights, as far as the FDA could determine, had a drug analog in it. A drug analog is something that is essentially the same as a patented designer drug, but it’s been tweaked on a molecular level that doesn’t really change the impact but allows you to circumvent patent violations. So he didn’t have sildenafil, which is the active drug in Viagra, but he had some analog of sildenafil in his product. And that is why it was functioning as well as Viagra, because, for all intents and purposes, it was Viagra.

Alex: He had just been selling something that was the drug in every important sense.

Laura: So the FDA came knocking. Was that a surprise?

Matt: He knew the FDA had been asking him a lot of tough questions, but he had a reason to think that his product was actually pure. And the reason is that there were a lot of counterfeiters who were out there producing fake Stiff Nights.

Laura: Even though this was Erb’s dream, he wasn’t the only person selling male sexual enhancement supplements, and he wasn’t even the only person selling Stiff Nights.

Alex: That’s right. There were bootleggers selling counterfeit versions of Erb’s completely unregulated sexual enhancement supplement.

Matt: And they were virtually identical. So Erb says that he was under the impression that the FDA was very widely testing counterfeit Stiff Nights, finding this drug in it, and then wanted to blame him. And Erb had no problem at all convincing himself that this was the case, because he felt like the FDA was persecuting him because he was providing this all-natural alternative. He thought it was quite natural that big pharma should use the FDA as a tool to come and stomp him out.

Laura: I mean, he thought he was in the right, but this also did not come out of nowhere. This was always a possibility.

Matt: My impression is that Erb had legitimately deluded himself. He should have seen the warning signs, but he was so deeply married to his dream that he just did not. He turned a blind eye to them.

Laura: If you get raided by the FDA, what happens next?

Matt: Erb quit. Even though he felt like the FDA was wrong, he withdrew from the business.

Laura: So he didn’t go to jail, but there were people he worked with who faced more severe consequences?

Matt: Yes, the FDA and federal agents did a very thorough investigation. I’m not privy to all the ins and outs of that investigation, but I do think that it’s important to note that Erb was not charged with any crimes. They took his product and they told them not to sell it anymore but they didn’t seem to have the proof they would have needed in order to conclude that he was an active conspirator in this. But his supplier, a guy named Kelly Dean, he was charged with various counts related to the Stiff Nights empire and Stiff Nights operation. And he actually went to prison. He spent somewhere between two and four years there, and was released not all that long ago.

Alex: He’s the one who helped source this miracle ingredient, right?

Matt: He had the contact with the supplier from China, so he was an integral part of the chain. He apparently knew exactly what he was doing in a way that Erb did not.

Alex: Right. Erb was just importing God knows what from China, assuming it was exactly the natural ingredient it said it was, and selling it to billions of people. That was all he was doing.

Matt: You and me, we might try to vet that product a little bit more. But, for whatever reason, Erb did not.

Laura: This brings us back to the packages that Alex was talking about that are available at the bodega. If the FDA came in and they cleaned all of this up, why can you still buy Stiff Nights and all of its various competitors to this day?

Matt: The answer is that you shouldn’t be able to, but you can anyway. Basically, all of those counterfeiters who continue to sell knockoff versions of Stiff Nights after Erb left the stage, they are still out there, and they’re in such massive numbers, under so many different shell companies and individuals and different products and names and brands that the FDA is just completely overwhelmed. The FDA is only screening something like 0.16 percent of packages that they suspect of having illegal drugs in them coming into the United States at international mail distribution centers. They don’t have the people. They don’t have the time for this. It’s just an insane game of whack-a-mole that the government has all but lost.

Alex: When we were talking about this story, Laura, what was the surprising thing you learned?

Laura: I mean, I’ve seen supplements of all kinds over the years, and my main suspicion of them has been, well, you’ll buy this elderberry infusion and it costs $25 and nothing happens. It doesn’t cure your cold. It doesn’t help you go to sleep at night. It’s just a con. What surprised me about this was, oh, you could buy this enhancement thing and it really works.

Alex: Because it was just the drug!

Laura: That’s kind of more frightening.

Matt: I would say that was a learning moment for myself as well, Laura. It really is shocking that what protects a lot of the manufacturers is that their product, at the very least, does no harm. And on various fronts it arguably does quite a bit of good. But there are harmful products out there, and not having any window into which of the ones that are good and which of ones are bad, it’s a little like playing Russian roulette.

Alex: So having established that a lot of these things are unregulated, dangerous, untested, you might be getting a drug analog, you don’t know what’s in it, and meanwhile, the thing that you want, we have various legal and regulated medications that do it—why would you go to the gas station instead of getting a Cialis prescription?

Matt: I would lay the blame at the feet of the system itself. Who among us is happy with our medical care system? We look at the prices and it’s outrageous. We look at the opportunities for political corruption of entities like the FDA and certainly of Congress by big pharma and all the medical suppliers, and the system is just rife with abuse and potential abuse.

Alex: If you’re uninsured, what’s the out of pocket cost for buying these unregulated supplements versus going to your doctor and getting a prescription for something?

Matt: Even though the supplement makers are making cash hand over fist it’s an order of magnitude cheaper, I would think. You buy a pack of fake Stiff Nights for 80 or 90 bucks and you go to your doctor and ultimately that same volume of product from Viagra is going to be 300, 400 bucks.

Laura: There’s a nice coda to your piece where Erb is offered the chance to go straight and start selling Viagra, to use his brilliant digital marketing skills to make money in that area. And he refuses on principle.

Matt: Yeah, he says he’s not a charlatan. He’s not going to sell drugs, not knowingly. He was very, very adamant, and almost insulted, that someone would suggest that he should sell Viagra.

Alex: Is Erb still on his quest for the all-natural male enhancement?

Matt: Oh, he is, he is. Erb has realized that he misses Stiff Nights. He misses that feeling that he was helping a lot of men and making a lot of money. So he’s out there, trying different combinations of plants trying to find one that works.

He says that he did find one once upon a day. He only had a little bit of it, and it gave him an erection for three days, and now he can’t find it again. That memory is driving his quest and his hope that he really is going to be able to come up with the all-natural product that will knock Viagra off of its lofty perch.

Alex: Well, I’m almost rooting for him.

Laura: The dream of the return of Stiff Nights may remain elusive for the moment. But I do think that this story has taught us a lot about the medical system in this country and a frightening lack of regulation.

Alex: Matt, thank you so much for returning to the show. It’s always a pleasure.

Matt: I had so much fun. You guys always ask the best questions.

Laura: Matt Hongoltz-Hetling is the author of A Libertarian Walks into a Bear. You can listen to our previous episode with him talking about his book. It’s Episode 19.

Alex: And you can read his article, “The Rise and Fall of an Herbal Viagra Scammer,” in The New Republic.