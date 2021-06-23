Will We Ever Know What Ghislaine Maxwell Knows?

But ultimately, Epstein’s Shadow prefers the safer path of the personal, interviewing former Maxwell friends (they are always “former”) who express shock that their dear Ghislaine, so full of life, could go so astray. In this way, the series leaves much out, while serving as an indictment of the debauched social milieu from which Maxwell hailed. Yet even in its voluntary redactions and lacunae, Epstein’s Shadow manages to be revealing: The pressures, formal or financial, not to explore Maxwell’s political and intelligence connections must be enormous. Hence we have a documentary that feels heavily lawyered, loath to offend potential co-conspirators and beneficiaries of Epstein’s services. Surveying a series of scandalized members of the ultrarich sitting in their drawing rooms, the documentary dwells on Prince Andrew as Maxwell’s principal political connection without paying much heed to the numerous other royals, CEOs, and politicians with whom she regularly socialized—some of whom were explicitly named by their victims as abusers. (Notably, Alan Dershowitz doesn’t appear in this documentary—a rarity in Epstein-related media.)

Whatever interest her elite upbringing holds, Maxwell’s biography is easy enough to dispense with in a paragraph or two. Rich, charismatic, descended from shtetl Jews who largely perished in the war, Ghislaine was the favored daughter of press baron and Citizen Kane–like figure Robert Maxwell, who died mysteriously in 1991, after falling off his yacht near the Canary Islands. Widely acknowledged as a tyrant—or “a domineering ogre,” in the words of the documentary—Maxwell père was also a spy, likely for Israel, the Soviet Union, and Britain’s MI6. And he was a con man whose vast financial malfeasance was only revealed after his death, leaving his empire in shambles for his children to pick up. (Maxwell: The Downfall, a short documentary available on YouTube, helps fill in some of the details here.)

Having met Jeffrey Epstein sometime before her father’s death—reports vary as to the particulars, including who introduced them—Ghislaine Maxwell became closer to Epstein in the aftermath. She moved to New York, where she reinvented herself, not for the last time, as an exceedingly well-connected socialite with an array of interests in science, technology, and the arts. She made friends with the city’s political, financial, and power elite, while Epstein himself seemed to accumulate ever more wealth from his own murky relationships with moguls such as L Brands founder Les Wexner and hedge fund impresario Leon Black. As the documentary mentions, Epstein also participated in the Towers Financial Ponzi scheme and may have absconded with as much as $100 million. Why he wasn’t prosecuted—for this or any other number of crimes over the years—remains a mystery, and one that points, inevitably, to his being a government informant or somehow protected by those in power.