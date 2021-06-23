The Real Story of the Bipartisan Anti-Sex Trafficking Bill That Failed Miserably On Its Own Terms

Lawmakers reinforced the talking point by claiming that without changing the law, Backpage could not be held accountable for alleged sex trafficking. Senator John McCain, who co-sponsored the legislation, announced his support by claiming, “It is disgraceful that the law as written has protected Backpage from being held liable for enabling these horrific crimes. Our legislation would eliminate these legal protections and ensure companies like Backpage are brought to justice for violating the rights of the most innocent among us.” That wasn’t true, as the GAO report backs up: “Federal prosecutors say they have only used the law once because it is new and they’ve had success using other laws to prosecute such offenses in the past.” And that single prosecution wasn’t even against Backpage.

If SESTA/FOSTA was intended to protect people by making it easier to prosecute traffickers, it was a miserable failure. This has already been documented by sex workers’ rights advocates and attorneys. In the first in-depth legal analysis of SESTA/FOSTA and its impact, published in the Columbia Human Rights Law Review, Kendra Albert, Elizabeth Brundige, and Lorelei Lee concluded, in part, that “though the exact legal applicability of FOSTA is speculative, it has already had a wide-reaching practical impact; it is clear that even the threat of an expansive reading of these amendments has had a chilling effect on free speech, has created dangerous working conditions for sex-workers, and has made it more difficult for police to find trafficked individuals.” If SESTA/FOSTA was meant to associate sex workers with allegations of sex trafficking, leading platforms to refuse them service out of fear of increased legal risks, and in turn further marginalizing and stigmatizing sex workers, it was a tremendous success.

Sex workers’ rights advocates and advocates for victims of human trafficking alike warned Congress that passing new laws and demanding tougher prosecutions would end up harming all of them. “It’s the assumption that if we go after all prostitution, we will by definition get some trafficking in there anyway, since it’s all ‘exploitative,’” anti-trafficking and sex workers’ rights advocate Laura LeMoon told me in 2018. “SESTA will send these women back to the abusive managers, cop violence, rape, and monotonous misery of street work,” another advocate, Caty Simon, told me, also in 2018, reflecting on the women she organized alongside who use drugs or are unhoused, and whose access to online ads helped them gain more control over their work and lives in general. Banning these websites, I heard over and over that year, as the laws were up for debate still, would make people in the sex trade more vulnerable.