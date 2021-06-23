The Real Story of the Bipartisan Anti-Sex Trafficking Bill That Failed Miserably On Its Own Terms

“In case after case, we successfully prosecute traffickers, but we cannot pursue the websites that profited from the ads placed by these vile operations,” Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance told reporters in 2018. “FOSTA-SESTA would finally enable action against what are essentially online, open-air bazaars.” That law, the “Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act” and “Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act,” more commonly known as SESTA/FOSTA, was pitched by Vance and countless others like (then) President Trump and Senator Kamala Harris, as an urgently necessary tool to fight sex trafficking, has since resulted in just one federal prosecution, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office.

Congress passed SESTA/FOSTA three years ago, a direct response to a network of anti-sex work groups, along with high-powered lawyers and celebrities, who had told lawmakers and the public that without such a law, websites like Backpage would be able to, in the words of one of the campaign’s PSAs, sell children for sex “as easy as ordering a pizza.” Mary Mazzio, an attorney whose documentary I Am Jane Doe was viewed as a singular catalyst for the legislation, said in an appearance on Dr. Oz that SESTA/FOSTA was a necessary tweak to existing internet law to “ensure that children can’t be bought and sold online with impunity.”

Lawmakers reinforced the talking point by claiming that without changing the law, Backpage could not be held accountable for alleged sex trafficking. Senator John McCain, who co-sponsored the legislation, announced his support by claiming, “It is disgraceful that the law as written has protected Backpage from being held liable for enabling these horrific crimes. Our legislation would eliminate these legal protections and ensure companies like Backpage are brought to justice for violating the rights of the most innocent among us.” That wasn’t true, which the GAO report backs up: “Federal prosecutors say they have only used the law once because it is new and they’ve had success using other laws to prosecute such offenses in the past.” And that single prosecution wasn’t even against Backpage.